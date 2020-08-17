Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Why You Should Be Reading More

It's Time to Read More Books

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By
why you should read more books

We often say it’s too difficult to find the time to read. And yet, no one seems to have trouble binge watching the latest Netflix original.

But who can blame us? Television is a consumer sport. All we have to do is sit back, and let the entertainment begin. Often, the shows continue without having to even reach for the remote. Plus, not much thinking is required.

Unfortunately, that’s a problem. While this way of spending our leisure time feels good, it’s not necessarily good for us.

So, today, I suggest a turnaround. Spend just a few minutes each day in a fantastic, empowering book instead of in a good show. It doesn’t have to even be all night. Start small.

Yet, it’s imperative that you begin making the switch. But why, you ask?

Books Give You Tools for Life

First, if you’re reading the right kind of books, such as empowering books for women, you’ll find so many golden nuggets of wisdom. With time, you can improve ANYTHING in your life: time management, empathy, parenting, mindfulness, productivity, etc.

This is FREE knowledge, at your fingertips. And all it takes is a small amount of your time.

The sky is truly the limit in what you can accomplish with knowledge.

“An investment in knowledge always pays the best interest.”

Ben Franklin

You Sharpen Your Most Important Tool

Next, when you read a book that inspires, or makes you think, you are unequivocably sharpening your mind.

You dig deep and utilize your critical thinking skills – which enhances your brainpower. All of this spills out into real life, improving your focus and decision making skills as well.

Reading Still Takes Your Mind Off of Things

TV is often our favorite source of entertainment because it’s a way to ease our worries and anxieties. Need an escape? Yes, please.

Reading can do the same thing.

Lose yourself in a good book, and you’ll be teleported to a new world or fresh way of thinking. This is why the act of reading is known to ease depression, lower stress, and even help us sleep after a long day.

In Conclusion

While books can be just as entertaining as your screens, the real advantage lies with what they do for your health.

So, get started today. Begin with just five or ten minutes and see where it goes. As the weeks tick by, add a few minutes every day. You’ll discover an entirely new set of ideas, ways of thinking, and tools for a better, more fulfilling life.

Consequently, the death grip hold that screens have on you will begin to loosen, one day at a time.

So, what are you waiting for?

Jennifer Kropf

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

GaudiLab/ Shutterstock
Thriving in the New Normal//

Great Books to Add to Your Summer Reading List

by Marina Khidekel
Courtesy of Vtmila / Shutterstock
Wisdom//

How to Balance Your Content Diet

by Max Joseph
Time Well Spent//

How You Can Adjust Your Reading Habits To Learn More and Read Mindfully

by Michael Simmons

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.