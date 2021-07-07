Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Why You Should Be More Involved with Your Community

Wise people and spiritual masters have been telling us for centuries that when you dwell on your own problems, you give those problems the power to dwell on you. The solution is to turn your focus outward toward helping others. A Maori proverb puts it this way: “Turn your face toward the sun and the […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Wise people and spiritual masters have been telling us for centuries that when you dwell on your own problems, you give those problems the power to dwell on you.

The solution is to turn your focus outward toward helping others. A Maori proverb puts it this way: “Turn your face toward the sun and the shadows fall behind you.”

That’s why when you choose to go out into your community and to help improve the lives of people around you, it not only makes the world a better place, but it can pull you out of that self-defeating rut where you seem to be stuck.

The reason for getting involved with your community provides many benefits, including:

1. Making New Friends, Meeting New People

If you volunteer to help with a community project, you will meet other people who will enrich your life. They will be there for you when you need help. For example, by volunteering at a local food bank you’ll be preventing local children from going hungry. That not only makes you feel incredibly good, but the people you will be working with will become your own support group. That’s because they are like-minded people who will care about you because they know you care about others.

2. Get Your Finger on the Pulse of What’s Happening

The best way to shake loose new opportunities that might otherwise be hidden from you is to be active in the community. You’ll have a front-row seat to interesting activities and consequential projects. This can lead to new business opportunities and a way to increase your income and raise your profile as an important person in your neighborhood or city.

3. Gain a Resource for Personal Advice

When you become a part of a larger and more diverse group, you inevitably meet an array of people who have “been there, done that.” That means somebody may have confronted the same problems or difficult situation you now face. That other person can share how they solved their problem in a way you may never have thought possible.

4. Discover Your True Passion


A lot of people think they can find out what they really want to do or deeper meaning by spending endless solitary time reading books or plying the pages of the internet. However, getting out among real people holds a special magic for connecting with opportunities and activities that can spark your imagination, awaken your inner genius and shape your destiny.

    Tami Hansbrough, Executive Director of Development at Watoto Child Care Ministries

    Tami Hansbrough of Bowling Green, KY, has a passion for kitchen creations. As a child, Tami loved to help her mother make dinner and desserts, and she always found it exciting when she stumbled upon a new recipe for the family to try. When Tami got married and had her three boys, she became a stay at home mom and took her passion into full force. With three hungry sons and her husband to feed, Tami always had a reason to make large, delectable dinners and keep homemade treats around when possible. Tami is known for her chocolate chip cookies, which her grandchildren call "Baba's Chocolate Chip Cookies".

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Why A Sense of Community is More Important Than Ever

    by Stephen Bittel
    entrepreneur networking
    Community//

    Why a Strong Community is an Entrepreneur’s Biggest Asset

    by Jackie McGrath
    ralph byer blue-charity-cheerful-1260293
    Community//

    The Benefits of Volunteering

    by Ralph Byer
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.