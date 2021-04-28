Career burnout is a real problem plaguing a lot of individuals. Between piling countless tasks onto their to-do lists and not knowing when enough is enough, many professionals are becoming burnt out in a career they once loved. There are some ways to combat this burnout, but many individuals still fail to stay out of this funk. Continue reading to find out why you should avoid career burnout at all costs.

Puts Extra Stress On You

With stress being one of the number one factors that causes burnout, you might be surprised to learn that you could feel even more stressed out when you’ve reached the point of being burnt out. When you come to this seemingly dead-end in your career and do not know where to turn, you’ll find yourself growing increasingly upset with yourself and stressed out at the prospect of having to seek out help. It is best to deal with your little stresses in your career before reaching the point where you feel overwhelmed with no way out.

Causes Irritability

If you become burnt out in your career, you’ll realize your mental health is taking a dip as well. This will especially make you irritable not only in your career but also in your interactions with friends and family. Because you’ll have the topic of work and career exhaustion on your mind, you’ll grow aggravated with others even over simple matters. As a result, you’ll find your personal relationships take a backseat and begin to suffer because of how overwhelmed your brain has become.

You Could Possibly Turn to Destructive Behavior

When you become burnt out in your career, your judgment will keep you from seeing a clear way out. Because of this, it is possible that you could turn to destructive behavior for quick relief. By getting involved with “quick fixes” like alcohol, overeating, or other activities you believe will distract you from your problems, you’ll actually be creating an even bigger hurdle for yourself. These distractions are never a real solution to the career burnout you are feeling. The temptation to fall into these behaviors is all too strong, which is why you should avoid career burnout at all costs.

Inability to Do Your Job Well

One of the most common consequences of job burnout is the loss of motivation, which results in your inability to do your job well. By ignoring early on warning signs that you may be becoming burnt out, you will continue to pile on stresses and eventually find yourself in a spot where you are unable to do your job as well as you once did. If you continue ignoring your burnout, you could eventually risk getting demoted or even losing your job. Avoiding burnout is possible if you prioritize it within your career. But if you ignore it, you may find yourself in a detrimental position you could have avoided.