Why You Need To Examine Your Story

It does not matter where you are in life because wherever you are requires that you periodically check in. Living a life without examination is extremely reckless and unhealthy. It’s like having a car and using it every day without taking it in periodically to check for wear and tear; thus, your story is the same. Periodically, you must examine your story, aka: your life, to discover where the passage of time has caused significant damage.

Wear And Tear Is A Fact Of Life

Examine your story to make sure it is the best story, the best life possible. The truth is that our bodies are getting older by the second. The things you used to be able to do previously without much thought, now requires more of an effort. The days when you could eat whatever or sit around and do minimal activity are long gone. For many, it requires more of an effort or discipline to stay healthy. In fact, it seems harder and harder to stay healthy. Why is that? When you know that your health is one of your most priceless commodity, why is it so difficult to do the healthy things consistently? I introduce the concept that “humans are pleasure seeking missiles”.

Humans Are Pleasure Seeking Missiles

We are either seeking pleasure directly with every choice we make, or we are avoiding pain and thus, seeking pleasure indirectly. No one likes pain or discomfort; yet, to grow and achieve your best life and your full potential require that you periodically accept some degree of discomfort in life. There is nothing wrong with pleasure as long as you remember to indulge with moderation and avoid immoral activities.

Accepting Gracefully Is Key

I will be the first to admit that it has taken me a very long time to appreciate the concept of acceptance; yet, it is possible when you understand and remember the following:

You were created for an amazing purpose

Life is a series of learning experiences and we all make mistakes

There will always be many things out of your control

There is bad in this world, so be discerning

All that glitters is not gold

Even when you do the right thing, there may be trials and tribulations

Be the best you daily by being in a state of love

Recognize that emotions, feelings, and thoughts can be fleeting and may not reflect reality

Learn to let go of preconceived notions and expectations

When one door closes, another will open

Seek the truth always; yet, accept the truth may at times be uncomfortable

There is enough for everyone; thus, there is no need to fear

You have been blessed with everything you need to live abundantly

Know what matters most to you right now

Understand your source of power and strength

Love always conquers fear

Plant What You Want To Grow

If you want strawberries, you do not sow seeds for grapes. It really is that simple. If you want total health, then you have to sow seeds of health. When it is tempting to think of taking short cuts or giving into temptation or instant gratification, remember what you are about to sacrifice. Patience is truly a virtue worth cultivating and when you feel like it’s taking too long for change to occur, remember, “Rome was not built in a day”. Changing your story from B.E.T.H to B.E.S.T will require patience, and it will also require commitment and consistency.

The 4 C’s Of Total Health

C.A.R.E

Clarity

Commitment

Consistency

You have to care and have clarity about your story. When you do, it will be so much easier to make a hundred percent commitment and be consistent.