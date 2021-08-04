Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

Why You Need To Examine Your Story

Your health matters because your story matters.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

It does not matter where you are in life because wherever you are requires that you periodically check in. Living a life without examination is extremely reckless and unhealthy. It’s like having a car and using it every day without taking it in periodically to check for wear and tear; thus, your story is the same. Periodically, you must examine your story, aka: your life, to discover where the passage of time has caused significant damage.

Wear And Tear Is A Fact Of Life

Examine your story to make sure it is the best story, the best life possible. The truth is that our bodies are getting older by the second. The things you used to be able to do previously without much thought, now requires more of an effort. The days when you could eat whatever or sit around and do minimal activity are long gone. For many, it requires more of an effort or discipline to stay healthy. In fact, it seems harder and harder to stay healthy. Why is that?  When you know that your health is one of your most priceless commodity, why is it so difficult to do the healthy things consistently? I introduce the concept that “humans are pleasure seeking missiles”.

Humans Are Pleasure Seeking Missiles

We are either seeking pleasure directly with every choice we make, or we are avoiding pain and thus, seeking pleasure indirectly. No one likes pain or discomfort; yet, to grow and achieve your best life and your full potential require that you periodically accept some degree of discomfort in life. There is nothing wrong with pleasure as long as you remember to indulge with moderation and avoid immoral activities.

Accepting Gracefully Is Key

I will be the first to admit that it has taken me a very long time to appreciate the concept of acceptance; yet, it is possible when you understand and remember the following:

  • You were created for an amazing purpose

  • Life is a series of learning experiences and we all make mistakes

  • There will always be many things out of your control

  • There is bad in this world, so be discerning

  • All that glitters is not gold

  • Even when you do the right thing, there may be trials and tribulations

  • Be the best you daily by being in a state of love

  • Recognize that emotions, feelings, and thoughts can be fleeting and may not reflect reality

  • Learn to let go of preconceived notions and expectations

  • When one door closes, another will open

  • Seek the truth always; yet, accept the truth may at times be uncomfortable

  • There is enough for everyone; thus, there is no need to fear

  • You have been blessed with everything you need to live abundantly

  • Know what matters most to you right now

  • Understand your source of power and strength

  • Love always conquers fear

    • Plant What You Want To Grow

    If you want strawberries, you do not sow seeds for grapes. It really is that simple. If you want total health, then you have to sow seeds of health. When it is tempting to think of taking short cuts or giving into temptation or instant gratification, remember what you are about to sacrifice. Patience is truly a virtue worth cultivating and when you feel like it’s taking too long for change to occur, remember, “Rome was not built in a day”. Changing your story from B.E.T.H to B.E.S.T will require patience, and it will also require commitment and consistency.

    The 4 C’s Of Total Health

  • C.A.R.E

  • Clarity

  • Commitment

  • Consistency

    • You have to care and have clarity about your story. When you do, it will be so much easier to make a hundred percent commitment and be consistent.

    Susan Regisford, M.D. creator of The C.O.N.F.I.D.E.N.T. Approach

    Susan Regisford is a New York City resident and physician. She trained and worked at New York University Langone Medical Center for many years.  Passionate about health and fitness, she launched a health and wellness site in 2020. She is fueled by a desire to empower you to reclaim your self-worth and increase your confidence to live a healthier and fulfilled life.  Dr. Regisford is also a well-being thought leader who coaches you to regain your confidence by developing healthier habits and losing weight.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Why Do You Do The Things You Do?

    by Susan Regisford, M.D. creator of The C.O.N.F.I.D.E.N.T. Approach
    Community//

    Dr. Mike Dow: “Shift to a Journey Mindset”

    by Candice Georgiadis
    Community//

    It Is Time To Face The Truth

    by Susan Regisford, M.D. creator of The C.O.N.F.I.D.E.N.T. Approach
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.