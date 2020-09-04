Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

WHY YOU NEED A POSITIVE BODY IMAGE?

THE RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN BODY IMAGE AND MENTAL HEALTH

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

The concept of body-image is like a double-edged sword, cutting across parameters of physical fitness and mental health. One can choose to limit its definition to the denotation of the words ‘body image’, but in actuality, body-image is dependent on mental perceptions; even more so than the physical body shape.

Collin Mcshirley, in her article, What is Body Image?, posted on PsycheAlive, supports this notion when she defines body image as:

“… the perception that a person has of their physical self and the thoughts and feelings that result from that perception.

This definition simply implies that your body image is defined by whatever thoughts you have about yourself. These thoughts can be negative, positive, both, and they can be conditioned by both the individual and the environment they find themselves.

In an environment, like what is obtainable in recent times, that emphasizes a prevalent image through the media, it is easier for people who do not fit into this parameter to begin to have thoughts about their body; but the thoughts do not just stop there. They go on to make conclusions that would end up making the person feel inadequate, insecure, and a host of other feelings, which sometimes can rappel into depression.

In their article, How much does Poor Body Image Affect Mental Health?,  (posted on The Guardian on May 17, 2019) Lynn Eaton and Rossalyn Warren write:

Statistics by the charity the Mental Health Foundation (MHF), show that poor body self-image can affect all ages, not just younger people, and the reactions it can trigger range from anxiety and self-disgust to suicidal thoughts.

Can the relationship between body image and mental health be overemphasized?

As it always is with mental health, and mental health conditions, there are always causatives. Things that tips the balance of a person’s mental health and sends them going in the right way or wrong way. When it comes to body image, the individual’s perception and their environment’s perception are mutually unexclusive.  They both work in tandem to tip the individual’s mental health towards positivity – which means confidence, great self-esteem, charisma et al – or negativity.

In a fact sheet on body image, the National Eating Disorders Collaboration delineates between four aspects of body image:

  • Perceptual Body Image – how you see your body (which is more often incorrect).
  • Affective Body Image – the way you feel about your body.
  • Cognitive Body Image – the way you think about your body.
  • Behavioral Body Image – the behaviors you exhibit as a result of your body image.

Having a positive body image relies, on the greater part, on the individual, just as it does when one has a negative body image. According to the aforementioned factsheet,

Positive body image occurs when a person is able to accept, appreciate and respect their body.”

The factsheet also outlines the things having a positive body image can do to your mental health. A positive body image will improve your self-esteem, self-acceptance, and healthier outlooks and behaviors.

Ultimately, all it takes to determine a body image is perception, and perceptions can be changed, conditioned, or worked on.

    Akorede Adekoya, Pharmacist/Writer at The Perfect Writer

    Akorede is a passionate writer and global health enthusiast based in Toronto, Canada. When he's not writing, he's busy saving lives as a Pharmacist. He blogs at theperfectwriter.com. He's currently pursuing a Msc. in Global Health at McMaster University, Canada.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    How Much Does Poor Body Image Affect Mental Health?
    Community//

    How Much Does Poor Body Image Affect Mental Health?

    by Diana Smith
    Community//

    Food as nourishment –

    by Dr Deb Roberts
    Tom Green is Better&#039;s Body Confidence Ambassador
    Community//

    1 in 3 say low body confidence negatively affects mental health – what can be done?

    by Mental Health News

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.