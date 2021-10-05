Why working a job you hate, is hurting your health & well-being.

Let’s face it, at least one time or another, we have all worked in a role we truly did not enjoy, be it when you were a teenager or adult, we’ve all been there.

Yet, there is nothing more toxic, especially when you are well into adulthood, than getting up each morning to go to a job you absolutely despise, let alone having to make small talk with individuals you wouldn’t even mingle with if you had a choice.

At school, they teach us to get good grades, go to university, get a degree, and then get a job.

Unfortunately, what they fail to tell you about ‘getting a job’ is if it’s a job you don’t like, you will most likely be setting yourself up to be depressed, unhappy, and suffering from burnout.

While the intention and drive may be there when we first start a job, fast forward a few months or years down the track, chances are you would’ve lost your drive like most people.

Of course, this won’t apply to every person as there are people who absolutely adore their roles, which is fantastic.

But for the many individuals working a job they dislike, it’s time to find a role you adore. If you wouldn’t jump out of a plane without a parachute, why are you throwing your life away working a job that will destroy your well-being?

If a role doesn’t tick all your boxes, it will drain the life out of you, literally. As a result, you will suffer from all sorts of issues that are detrimental to your health and well-being. Some of these include:

Stress –

Stress is bad enough on a typical day, let alone in a job you dislike where your stress levels increase to an even higher rate. Sure, not one person hasn’t experienced stress in their lifetime, but that doesn’t mean we should ignore it or see it as acceptable.

Exhaustion –

Don’t have the energy to get your work tasks done? Feel exhausted at the sound of that ‘bing’ alerting you to another email that has just come through your inbox? If that charming little sound has you going, “Now, what do they want!” chances are your body is exhausted from working a job it dislikes.

Lack of motivation –

Undoubtedly, being in a role, you don’t like will play havoc with your motivation and drive. Lack of motivation is almost like a disease that will take over your body, and before you know it, it will have destroyed your passion and dreams. Once that motivation goes, the consequences will impact your entire lifestyle and the chances of living and being the best version of yourself.

Lack of sleep –

Sleepless nights or disrupted sleep is another common sign to look out for. While a few nights here and there of restless sleep is not too much of concern, anything longer than that means it’s time for you to leave that toxic job and do something you love!

Love what you do

People have a misconception that we should work for money, but satisfaction is what we should be working towards.

Money, satisfaction, and success go hand in hand. So, if you do something that you enjoy and satisfy your inner being, abundance will come to you in all areas of life, not just your bank account.

Life should be lived and enjoyed; if you’re spending your hours slaving away at a job you don’t like, you need to ask yourself, “what can I do to improve my current situation?”

If that means leaving your job, so be it. You only have one life, and you deserve to be living a happy and fulfilled one at that!

Filiz Behaettin is an international best-selling author, writer & presenter passionate about equipping individuals with the tools they need to succeed. You can read more about Filiz and how she can help you here.