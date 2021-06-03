Why Women Experience Burnout Differently Than Men

Do you dread waking up and going to work? If so, you may be experiencing burnout, which is a reaction to prolonged job stress. Women tend to experience burnout more often than men.

What Are the Causes of Burnout?

To help prevent work fatigue, you need to understand the common causes. Here are some things to look for as you’re going through your day.

Unreasonable Time Pressure

If you feel like you don’t have enough time to complete your tasks, this can lead to burnout. You may begin to feel exhausted from trying to play catchup. Improving your time management skills can help with this.

Here are some tips to help organize your time more efficiently:

Delegate tasks

Prioritize your work

Create a schedule

Set up deadlines

Overcome procrastination

Lack of Support From a Manager

Having support from your boss can reduce your stress levels. If you feel valued by your employer, you will likely be motivated to work harder. You will also feel more excited about the projects you produce, which can help prevent burnout.

Unmanageable Workload

When you feel like there is not enough time to get everything done, you can start to feel overwhelmed. This can create a sense of self-doubt in your abilities. Feeling stressed and less confident can eventually lead to burnout.

Why Women Experience Burnout Differently

Women tend to get more emotionally exhausted than men. This is because they often internalize their emotions or take time to think through a problem. On the other hand, men are more likely to solve the problem as quickly as possible. This can lead them to show signs of burnout by disconnecting from others.

Another difference is women may be more vulnerable to burnout than men because they have additional outside stressors. Women tend to take on more of the household responsibilities. They are five times more likely to spend at least 20 hours a week on chores than men. Having to juggle multiple duties can make it harder for women to maintain a work-life balance.

The pandemic added additional stressors. Moms became teachers on top of balancing their work schedule. In April of 2020, 14% of women considered quitting their job due to stress. As schools begin to reopen, if the cases rise, there is a potential for shutdowns. This unpredictability can add pressure to moms who coordinate their kid’s schedules.

Another factor making women burn out more often is their work environment. Many women aren’t taken as seriously as their male co-workers. This can lead to frustration and less desire to speak up. If women feel like their voice is not heard, it can lower their motivation to complete projects.

They may also take on additional work to get ahead of their male co-workers. This can cause them to overwork and eventually burn out.

Men may have an increased status in the office but are subject to higher rates of workplace violence. Just five years ago, 82% of males were victims of workplace violence, while 18% of women experienced it. This can also lead to stress at work, especially recently amid the pandemic.

How to Prevent Burnout for Women

To reduce your risk of burnout, make sure you are aware of your feelings and motivations. When you start to feel worn out, consider these tips to stay energized.

Put Less Pressure on Yourself

One way to prevent exhaustion is to cut yourself a break every once and a while. For perfectionists, this is a hard thing to do. However, being more flexible can help take off some of that pressure.

Try focusing on enjoying the process and letting your mind shut off when not working on the task. This way, you can come back to it refreshed and with more creative ideas.

Step Away

If you’re feeling overwhelmed on a project, try taking a break and coming back. This will give you a chance to clear your head and return refreshed. Consider going for a walk or talking with a friend.

Set Remote Work Boundaries

Working from home can make you feel like you have to be available 24 seven, leading to burnout.

Here are strategies to help you set boundaries when working from home:

Identify your top priorities in the morning

Add greenery to your space

Make time for movement

Start each day with a positive thought

Take breaks

Women and Burnout

Your work should be something you are excited to do every day. Once you start dreading waking up in the morning, you may be burned out. Evaluate your workplace environment to see what factors could be causing your exhaustion. Once you identify why you’re feeling stressed, be sure to cut yourself some slack and set boundaries.