Why we need a different type of social media

I’ve never thought of myself as a big social media user. But, I have looked at my use of Facebook and WhatsApp and felt the need to rethink my social network status. Most evenings, I check facebook posts of close friends or relatives. I’m sure there are many people like me. For whom the use of social media has without even noticing become pretty much a way of life.

I have friends who attend events and spend their time checking their mobile phones. Checking something happening somewhere else. Or to someone else rather than paying full attention to the event that we’re attending at the time.

Social media make communicating with others easier and convenient. It has altered the way we communicate and interact with each other. Every day, millions of people connect on social media sites. The average user is likely to spend roughly 23 hours a week. As of 2016, there were approximately two billion users on Facebook. 100 million people will post photos on Instagram.

Face to face still has a place for genuine human connection. It enables us to experience life for what it is. Something we can’t achieve online. Social media alone is not enough. The ideal situation is to utilise both forms of communication to our full advantage. Even though the world is far from perfect, that balance is something worth aiming for.