Why we became Entrepreneurs

The life project of each person varies, adjusts to their own needs and the changes that the environment poses. Entrepreneurship often implies a change and a new way of life. Taking new steps and facing unknown situations brings with it risks that are not easy to measure, which generate fright and uncertainty.

4 main reasons why people undertake

In my concept there are four main reasons why people undertake. These are:

–Feeling

-Innovation

-Need

-Independence



Let’s take a look at each of them.

Feeling – Passion – Courage – Vision – Discipline

I am a graduate of a renowned business school, where one of its pillars is to promote entrepreneurship. I also have a master’s degree in Business from a university in Barcelona, ​​with an emphasis on creating new companies.

From the first moment, in both, I saw classmates who were clear about it! They wanted to go out into the business world to establish their companies, to hire staff and to gamble for business ideas that they talked about permanently and presented in classes or forums. They were hard-working people… “thrown forward”, with self-management skills that allowed them to work on their own projects regardless of profitability, financial security or experience.

I can say that they are special people who always have a business vision and who bring out their passion with courage and discipline. After 20 years of having known them, they continue as entrepreneurs. They work on their own projects and continue with the passion of wanting to “eat the world” regardless of whether they are successful, popular or have a sustainable economy.

These entrepreneurs, without a doubt… are born! They have that great drive from an early age and often find opportunities where others don’t.

Innovation – Change… After the crisis!

Innovation and the ability to create are not so common skills in a society where it is common to hear people say: “Everything is yet to be invented.”

Those people who have these skills can jump from the corporate world to the world of entrepreneurship with ease, or generate new ideas from their corporate jobs, which end up in new business projects. After the crisis, they find and materialize opportunities in a natural way.

Need – Economic.

It is no secret to anyone that many of the entrepreneurs begin to carry out their business projects because they were fired from their jobs and have difficulty finding the option of being employed again.

In other cases, the remuneration they receive from their work is not what they expected and the desire to generate greater income enhances the viability of undertaking. The need to obtain resources is pressing and the “rummage” or the ingenuity of generating income ignites the engine of work, with the dream of achieving their own company.

There are also those who, despite having a good job opportunity, are always looking for a way to generate new projects, with the support of family or friends, with the aim of supplementing income.

Typically, these entrepreneurs decline in the early stages, because the dream and excitement of the new company fades. They tend to stay on one side in the face of the pressing reality of lifestyle change and double-duty work without receiving the expected resources. Time plays against, because the possibilities and resources are limited and there is no decided approach of the option to follow.

It is common to hear these types of entrepreneurs say that they never imagined that entrepreneurship was so difficult. Many times the longing to return to its previous state, culminates new projects in advance or postpones them indefinitely.

Independence – Freedom

If courage is considered a great virtue, these types of entrepreneurs do have the courage to carry out their life project. The modern world passes at a speed more than accelerated. There is no time for anything and many times life goes by without being in control of it. This special class of entrepreneurs, who decide to risk it all for an autonomous life project, jump into the water to live in their own way, in their style and as leaders of their own project.

These are from my point of view the main reasons that do not lead to undertake an enterprise and become entrepreneurs.