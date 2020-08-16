Why Tracking Is Important For Health And Success

As I woke up yesterday feeling the same lack of motivation I have for the past week, I decided to figure out my average wake up time for the month of August. To my dismay, it was 7:50AM, over an hour and a half later than my normal average wake up time of 6:15AM. With so much going on in the world, my motivation levels have been at an all-time low, to the point where it is becoming overwhelming. As much as I believe not to focus on things out of my control, I truly feel as though we are at a pivotal point in human history – and I fear a frightening few months and years ahead.

That aside, it was this realisation about my recent sleep-ins that sparked the reminder of the correlation with increased sleep time low motivation. I thought it would never happen to me, but it’s truly hit me. Despite this, I am going to continue to push on and improve, despite the external circumstances. Using my daily accountability tracker, I will keep myself accountable to take care of the daily habits that got me to where I am in the first place.

Here is my daily accountability tracker, which is where I keep track of everything I do each day, in order to keep myself accountable and on the right track.

“What you don’t track, you can’t measure” – Jon Whiting. John Whiting is one of my favourite entrepreneurs, and he is a huge advocate of tracking everything you do – both business and personally related. Tracking gives you real time feedback on what works, what doesn’t and where you need to improve. If you think about success in business being in direct proportion to the amount of people you talk to, then by measuring this on a daily basis, you can find out exactly how many people you need to talk to make a sale, and exactly how much every single outreach message you send is worth.

Just like tracking things in business, tracking things for your health is just as important. It’s a lot more difficult to get results in the gym for example, when you have no structure and don’t track what you do. The easy fix for this is to well… track it. By tracking not just your workouts, but all of your daily habits, it becomes far easier to pin-point exactly where, and why you are feeling a certain way.

If you need to meditate in order to have the clarity and peace of mind you desire, and you’ve skipped a few days, by looking back towards your accountability tracker you can see the direct correlation between your mood and your habits.

If you’re looking to get serious about tracking, set up a google drive spreadsheet and find an accountability buddy. Set up a reward system where the loser has to by the winner dinner, drinks or a gift. That way you’ll take it seriously and be accountable at the same time.

When I decided to track everything I did, my results went through the roof. Constantly learning and adapting is the best way to make progress in any endeavour, and what I’ve found the best way to learn is to use a tracker.

If you’d like to learn more, head over to my website