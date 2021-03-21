Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Why the only enemy we should worry about is in our heads.

Advice from a woman who rewired her brain but forgot to rewire her heart.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don't necessarily reflect our own.
By Melanie Nicholson

I thought I would get married when I was about 28. Instead I woke up in hospital with a shaved head, no skull and no idea where I was. I was told that a young man had run a red light and crashed in to the side of my car. The impact was so severe I was induced into a coma and my skull was removed to help stem the bleeding. 

The removal of my skull also meant the removal of my waist length hair and any dignity I had left. I had amnesia for 31 days after the accident and had no filter on my thoughts or words. It didn’t matter at the time because I didn’t even know who my mother was. When I was moved out of ICU and into rehab, I couldn’t walk, speak or even swallow food.

When I could finally swallow food, I tried to rid myself of it as I had tried to rid myself of an eating disorder that had been hanging around since my teens but no one cares about that when there is a brain to be fixed. I had lost control of every aspect of my life. 

I’d like to tell you that I made a miracle recovery and all the medical staff will tell you that I did. But depression, shame and loneliness shadowed my life. The final blow was when I sat a vision test after my accident, failed it, was declared legally blind and ordered to surrender my driver’s license. 

I was ashamed of my body, my missing skull, my failing memory, and my new disability. I punished myself with celibacy, too terrified to be naked. 

And yet, I still loved life. Loved music, books, food, travel and friends. Three years after my accident, I hiked to Everest Base Camp and a year later graduated with a Masters degree. I loved these things and they kept me alive but they also became an escape for me. In 2016, I was hospitalised with severe dehydration as my body broke down in exhaustion. 

To recover, I connected with a beautiful therapist and I became aware of my self-talk. It wasn’t pretty. I was so unkind to myself. In the process of rewiring my brain, I forgot to rewire my heart. I had no self-love, and it had been that way since my early teens. 

So I decided to change my life. I moved out of the city to the beach. I slowed down my mind and body with the help of a community of women healers and made amazing new friends.  By slowing down, I reconnected with life.  

Through self-care, I found self-love.  And that was when I met my soul mate at the local gym. After 20 years of being single, travelling the world and never stopping to smell the roses, I found him on the same street I lived on.  

There are always new pathways to peace and prosperity. But always start at the heart. 

    Melanie Nicholson, Coach, Speaker, Writer

    Melanie Nicholson has over 15 years experience of coaching and mediation in family and workplace conflict. She has a Masters in Dispute Resolution and is an Accredited Mediator. In 2005, she survived a Traumatic Brain injury and brings her experience of neuroplasticity to help people transform negative patterns and behaviours and turn them into self-love and confidence.

