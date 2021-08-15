Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Why Teams Should Go Hiking Outdoors

Team dynamics are a critical part of any company and the culture. If you want your team to work better, there needs to be synergy. One thing teams can do to improve performance is bond over a shared experience. On all the teams I’ve worked on, none of them have been outdoors but I think […]

Team dynamics are a critical part of any company and the culture. If you want your team to work better, there needs to be synergy. One thing teams can do to improve performance is bond over a shared experience. On all the teams I’ve worked on, none of them have been outdoors but I think that should change. One team would go on weekly walks in the parking lot but here is how they should take that a step further.

Plan a day off dedicated to nature

Imagine, no phone calls to customers, no stress, no work to be done. Going outside in nature is a great way to relax and let go of all the worries. This shared experience of going outdoors could help teams develop a sense of peace with each other. I would recommend teams try to go hiking at a nature center or park near their office.

Why does nature help relax people?

Studies have shown that immersion in nature can lower blood pressure and stress hormone levels, reduce nervous system arousal, enhance immune system function, increase self-esteem, reduce anxiety, and improve mood. Similarly, when you are in nature, you don’t think about the stress of day to day activities such as work.

Is it important for team members to be close?

Yes! People work at their best when they feel they can be genuine and relaxed. Going outside in nature encourages team members to get to know each other outside of just business. Having conversations about random topics can help people feel closer as they learn about shared interests and become friends. Friends who respect each other work well together so that is why there is such a push for team development.

Conclusion:

While taking a day off from work may not help the bottom line, it will improve team synergy which will pay off in the long run. Going out in nature as a team is a great way to make deeper connections and relax. It also shows your employees you care about their health and wellness. Going out in nature with a team is a win-win.

    Bennett Joseph Heyn

    Bennett Heyn, CEO at Parker Marker

    I am a marketing enthusiast with experience in sales, SEO, and social media marketing.

