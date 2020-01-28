Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Why Social Meet-ups are Good for Our Well-being

Technology is an enabling tool, but nothing will ever replace human connection.

By
https://unsplash.com/@miinyuii
https://unsplash.com/@miinyuii

It Helps Us live Longer

Technology is an enabling tool but nothing will ever replace the human connection. Socializing is a vital part of everyday living. Our social connections impact our health like what we eat. It helps keep our mental and physical health in check. Being around good and positive friends helps us live longer. Motivate us to take better care of ourselves and deal with stress better. This is why social meet-ups offer support and prevent loneliness among other things.

It Creates a Sense of Belonging

Social meet-ups create a sense of belonging, which is important for our self awareness and emotional support. My social settings help guard against bad habits that can have negative impacts on my health. Having a sense of belonging helps me to navigate life without feeling alone, make me resilient towards life challenges.

It Alleviate Loneliness

Loneliness is a big problem in our society. Loneliness alone can be stressful, due to feeling isolated. Meeting up with people can boost our feelings of well-being. Planning social meet-ups has never been easier; there are many tools which can help with this. Schedule a meet-up and get connected with friends. Be the first to start scheduling social meet-ups with your friends and family today.

Blandine Obale, Founder at Umeand

Blandine Obale is the CEO and Founder of Umeand. Umeand’s mission is to make scheduling meet-ups simpler so we can connect and do more face to face.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

By Mark Nazh/Shutterstock
Well-Being//

The Psychology of Loneliness And What You Can Do About It

by Thomas Oppong
Getty Images
Activity Recreation//

How Neighborhood Connections Are Helping Combat Social Isolation and Loneliness

by Sarah Friar
Community//

Reading This Could Save Your Life: My Personal Battle Against the Biggest Health Epidemic of Our Era

by Olivia June

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.