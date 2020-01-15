Why should you replace your DIGITAL clock for an ANALOG one?

While (unfortunately) digital alarm clocks are much more common these days than their analog forefathers, the analog clocks still have a place in the market, and are still used by those who fear power outages, the harm of blue light or unreliability in their digital clock.



1- The harm of blue light

Analog alarm clocks are digital-free and don’t have any blue light coming from the dial so that you fall asleep faster, sleep deeper and wake up in a better mood.



2- Fear to fallen asleep in case of power outages.

While digital clocks are often plugged in, analog clocks work with a battery (no cable) so you don’t have to worry about falling asleep in case of power outages. This is a very important aspect that might help you make this decision.

3- No annoying lights (or ticking noise)

Digital alarm clocks feature lights that often bother and affect negatively your sleep. The best option is a digital-free (analog) clock with a night light button that is easily reachable so that you use it only when needed.

4- More vintage and cool designs

Many people think that digital alarm clocks are cooler or nicer because they are newer but the fact is that analog clocks often offer a more attractive and diverse look. This includes vintage, minimalist, old school, modern, etc.

Don’t let yourself get caught by the idea of “digital is more attractive” or “Analog is a thing of the past”.

5- Time reliability

Analog alarm clocks offer more reliability in time than their fellow digital. There are analogue clocks near 300 years old which are still ticking. Digital clocks haven’t been around long enough to demonstrate similar reliability.

Did you know the oldest clock on Earth is located in Prague? Also, don’t forget about the Big Ben built in 1834 and that continues (even today) being one of the most visited attractions in the world.

Adding an alarm clock is a first crucial step to improve your relationship with your digital devices and reduce your screen time. However, adding another digital device (digital alarm clock) is not the solution since it still bring similar issues than sleeping next you your smartphone. Replace your digital alarm clock for an analog one and go full digital-free in your sleep!

