Positivity, at its core, is a strong mindset that allows one to push forward despite any negativity or hardships one may face. Positivity can be seen in everything according to Georges Chahwan. The glass-half-full rather than half-empty; making the best of one’s situation instead of dwelling on their misfortune, keeping an open mind rather than letting doubt cloud one’s vision; these are only some examples of how positivity can influence our everyday lives.

It can be vital to maintaining relationships with friends and family by setting an example through your actions while pushing them to be the best that they can be. In a worldly sense, those with a positive mindset are more likely to accomplish their dreams and goals because they will see success in every step to achieving them.

Positivity should not only be an attitude but also an action. To act upon one’s thoughts rather than just letting them linger without doing anything about it. Positivity shows the strength of character the possessor has, says Georges Chahwan. Negativity breeds anger, sadness, grief, and other negative emotions which can cause one to lash out at others or themselves. Someone who acts on their positivity is someone who has control of their emotions and can channel them into something positive, like helping others or motivating oneself. It’s about becoming the change you want to see in the world by acting upon what you believe in rather than just talking about it.