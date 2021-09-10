Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

Why Positivity is Important in Life

Positivity, at its core, is a strong mindset that allows one to push forward despite any negativity or hardships one may face. Positivity can be seen in everything according to Georges Chahwan. The glass-half-full rather than half-empty; making the best of one’s situation instead of dwelling on their misfortune, keeping an open mind rather than […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Positivity, at its core, is a strong mindset that allows one to push forward despite any negativity or hardships one may face. Positivity can be seen in everything according to Georges Chahwan. The glass-half-full rather than half-empty; making the best of one’s situation instead of dwelling on their misfortune, keeping an open mind rather than letting doubt cloud one’s vision; these are only some examples of how positivity can influence our everyday lives.

It can be vital to maintaining relationships with friends and family by setting an example through your actions while pushing them to be the best that they can be. In a worldly sense, those with a positive mindset are more likely to accomplish their dreams and goals because they will see success in every step to achieving them.

Positivity should not only be an attitude but also an action. To act upon one’s thoughts rather than just letting them linger without doing anything about it. Positivity shows the strength of character the possessor has, says Georges Chahwan. Negativity breeds anger, sadness, grief, and other negative emotions which can cause one to lash out at others or themselves. Someone who acts on their positivity is someone who has control of their emotions and can channel them into something positive, like helping others or motivating oneself. It’s about becoming the change you want to see in the world by acting upon what you believe in rather than just talking about it.

    Georges Chahwan

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Josephine Atluri: “How To Develop Mindfulness And Serenity During Stressful Or Uncertain Times”

    by Beau Henderson
    Community//

    What You Should Know About Toxic Positivity

    by Stephanie Wells
    Community//

    Using Positivity to Find Happiness

    by Jade Pulman
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.