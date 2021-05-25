Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Why Passion is So Closely Tied to Your Entrepreneurial Success

You most likely entered your career as an entrepreneur with certain end goals. However, many entrepreneurs find that they face failure when they are not active in an industry that they have passion for. When you lack passion for your industry, you simply won’t be as motivated to meet the goals you set out for yourself. Continue reading to learn why passion is so closely tied to your entrepreneurial success.

Passion Motivates You

If you wish to find success in a particular industry or role, passion will be a key ingredient for you. You might first be motivated by the goals you set for yourself, but as things begin to get tough in the process, you might find yourself resenting your goals. While we’d like our end goals to be our motivators, they don’t always do the trick. It is up to your passion to get you through the tough times. Nothing will motivate you as your passion will. Having a passion for your industry will help prevent you from becoming disinterested in your goals or in the roles you are currently filling. Rather, you will stay motivated longer because you are active in a field you are actually interested in.

Passion Releases Creativity

Passion is known to fuel creativity. As you are chasing your entrepreneurial dreams, you might find that you have to take some creative liberties from time to time. In order to stick out from your competitors, creativity is especially vital. If you are an entrepreneur in an industry that you have no passion for, you will most likely be lacking in these creative juices and might even take shortcuts to establish your business. But in an industry where you take great interest, you will take the time to make it as unique and fitting as possible. Your passion for the industry will propel you to put your whole heart into your work and aim for the highest potential possible.

Passion Will Attract Like-Minded Employees

Along your entrepreneurial journey, you will have to employ other individuals for your business. As prospective employees begin to see your passion for your industry, they will feel propelled to join in on your journey as well. There are people out there who will share your same end goals and passions. You simply have to look for them and use the interview process to filter out unpassionate candidates. Having a team filled with like-minded people will help you reach better success and have a better chance of establishing a long-term business, which is the end goal of most entrepreneurs.

    Carman Dragone, Music & Business Professional at Musical Arts Conference

    Carman Dragone is the Founder & President of youth-focused music performance and pageantry arts nonprofit, Musical Arts Conference. A bit of a rare breed, Carman has grown up steeped in music and entrepreneurship. As the Assistant Director of the Trumbull High School Marching Band and an entrepreneur with decades of experience in the startup and small business spheres, Carman has made it his life work to combine his business acumen with his love of music in a way that positively impacts his community's youth.

