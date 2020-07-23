Why Now is the Perfect Time to Start a Business

If you’re reading this, then you’re thinking about starting a business. And if you’re thinking about it, good!

For many entrepreneurs, the decision to start a business is often riddled with fear, uncertainty, and doubt before finally taking the leap, especially in the era of COVID and daily media reports of doom and gloom fraught with uncertainty, incessant job losses, a floundering economy and a burgeoning recession. It can feel even harder for undecided entrepreneurs to make this decision, leaving them wondering ‘Should I or Shouldn’t I…?’

But despite the doomy climate, there’s NO better time than now to take control of your future.

That’s why I went searching for answers about the pros (you’re getting no cons from me) on why you should consider starting that business or side hustle you’ve been sweating for a long time but just couldn’t quite bring yourself to take the leap. Here here’s what I found:

7 reasons why NOW is a good time to start a new business:

You can have freedom (financial, time, work/life balance). You can create more meaning, passion and purpose in your life. You can be a self-starter. You can create jobs and have an impact on the economy. You can take advantage of new opportunities and unprecedented accessible funding. You can find exceptional talent to help you (the job market is overflowing with viable candidates). You can realize your dream!

Did you know that General Motors, FedEx, Microsoft, Burger King, CNN, Uber and Airbnb were all founded during economic downturns?

Yup!

They all represent what’s possible. In fact, there’s even evidence that suggests that the difficult economic backdrop makes new businesses more timely, tougher and nimble for years to come.

Now, I hope you’re convinced or at least open to exploring the possibilities.

If this pandemic has taught us one thing, it’s this: no day is promised. Meaning, we must live today and let tomorrow worry about itself.

So don’t procrastinate one second longer. Come to the masterclass and get inspired!