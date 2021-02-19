Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Why More Women Should Learn To Code

Learning to code and becoming a plugin developer was not something I planned on doing. I studied to become a registered nurse and enjoyed my work.  It was when I had my first child and was trying to fill my time during maternity leave that I embarked on a journey to becoming an entrepreneur. Today, […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Learning to code and becoming a plugin developer was not something I planned on doing.

I studied to become a registered nurse and enjoyed my work. 

It was when I had my first child and was trying to fill my time during maternity leave that I embarked on a journey to becoming an entrepreneur.

Today, I run a form plugin that helps people collect information and carry out data-based functionalities. 

I think that more women should take up coding since it offers many advantages. Here’s what I learned and why I think coding is a great option for women. 

You can learn to code from home

Coding is a skill that you can easily pick up from your home. If you have an internet connection and a desktop then you can start coding right away. 

While there are computer science degrees that you can attend college for full-time, it isn’t a strict necessity that you go to a physical location to pick up this skill. 

You can do live webinar courses, online courses with videos, read articles and books, and practice basic coding with just a text editor on your computer. 

This is especially great for new moms or women who have been out of the workforce for a long time. 

Coding can be done remotely

Many women have to prioritize child-care and the management of their homes, which means that commuting and working in another location are not great options for them. 

Fortunately, coding is something that women can do right from home or on the go. And because of the current pandemic situation, remote work is the norm. 

Meaning that it’s a good skill to pick up for women who want to manage their home responsibilities along with career ones. 

It’s not as hard as one thinks

Coding can seem intimidating to anyone who is unfamiliar with it. But there’s a ‘secret’ that more women should know about this field or any other one for that matter.

You may struggle to learn to code at first. And it’s common to feel frustrated and worried that you won’t learn enough to know what you’re doing. 

But the truth is that you don’t have to know everything. You do need to understand learn certain things in coding, but most of the time, when you hit a problem, all you need to do is run a Google search to find the answer and then apply it to the issue. 

Once you’ve gone past the initial struggle to pick up new knowledge that everyone goes through, you’ll find that coding is actually a skill just like any other but one that requires some logical thinking and problem-solving abilities. 

You can be creative

One myth that many people believe is that coding is dull and tedious. It can seem that way when you look at lines of code and don’t understand what it means. 

But what you should know is that coding allows you to be creative!

You can build a website, an application, and any kind of digital product that you can think of. You can solve problems and help people by using your coding knowledge. 

I ended up building a form tool because that’s what my clients were asking for. Likewise, coding allows your creative ideas to turn into practical tools. 

Start your own business

One of the biggest reasons to learn to code is that you can start your own business and create a passive income for yourself. 

With coding, you’ll have the skills to start a website, build a SaaS or digital product, and create a setup where your business works with less effort from your side. 

Doing this will help you get more free time and achieve your varied goals in life while taking care of your family too. 

Conclusion

Learning to code can be challenging for anyone who hasn’t done it before or has misconceptions creating mental blocks

I hope I’ve addressed these blocks in this post and given you something to think about. 

If you can try to code for as little as ten minutes a day, you can have a viable skill a year from now. One that’s always in demand and one where you can grow and meet your goals with greater ease. 

    Stephanie Wells, Co-Founder at Formidable Forms

    Steph is the founder of Formidable Forms, a drag & drop form builder for WordPress that empowers freelancers to create form-based solutions.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    4 Lessons I’ve Learned As A Self-taught Woman Developer

    by Stephanie Wells
    Courtesy of megaflopp/Shutterstock
    Wisdom//

    LinkedIn CEO says There’s 1 Professional Skill You Should Pick Up to Boost Your Resume (It Has Nothing to Do With Tech)

    by Tommy Mello
    Community//

    “Now Kids Can Code Their Own Games” With Penny Bauder & Grant Smith

    by Penny Bauder, Founder of Green Kid Crafts

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.