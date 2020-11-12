Why Learning to Say No Can Lead to a Better Life

As humans, we are people pleasers. It can be hard to say NO to people and things we don’t really want despite a reluctance inside of us. This can get us into trouble more than a few times.

Our time is valuable and moves too quickly. There is also no lack of things that we have to get done as busy career professionals, entrepreneurs, and leaders.

It shouldn’t take long for you to realize that you have something to offer. You have to learn how to say no to open up room for the things you’re striving to accomplish.

Seeing how much time and energy you can free up by saying NO will have you looking at all the other areas of you life. Here’s are some things you need to say no to more often. It’s time to live a better life.

You stop taking on baggage.

Life is hard for all of everyone. It can feel easier to push your baggage onto someone else — it may even happen without anyone realizing it. If you are trying to make changes in your life and someone try’s to unload their baggage on you, it’s up to you to say NO. You don’t need any more drama in your life.

Agreeing to situations that make you angry.

There are things in life that you know will upset you, and that you don’t want to do. For years, you have just rolled with it. You went to gatherings and hung out with people that you knew would make you angry. When you learn to say enough and stop, it feels like a weight is lifted off of your shoulders.

A job that doesn’t fulfill you.

You may feel stuck in a job or business that doesn’t fulfill you. You don’t have to be. You spend a majority of your time working in some form — that time should be spent doing something you enjoy. It will lead to a much happier life. The alternative will have you waking up each day dreading what you have to do.

Toxic relationships.

Purging negative people from you life by saying NO to what they try to project leads to relief and happiness. It is hard, but a NO you have to say. Toxic people will keep you off track and drag you down to their level. Purge negativity from your life whenever it’s possible because it’s the key to a more fulfilled life.

Living in the past.

You may have had a messed up childhood that involved things like abuse. The demons from you past threaten to destroy you as you grew into an adult. You have to let go. You have to say No more.

Forgive yourself and others, and begin the healing process. I don’t know what you are facing, I do know that to heal — you have to let go.

Just because you’re saying no right now doesn’t mean it’s a forever sort of situation. Life has seasons, lessons, and some are busier than others. The point is, make sure you’re doing the things you want to do. Make sure you’re living the kind of life you wish to live.

Don’t let other people’s motives dictate your decisions. This is your life, and you get to decide how you live it. Say no to things that don’t make sense for you. Say no to the things that don’t feel right to you. Trust your intuition.

You know whether or not you want to do something. Don’t be pressured into saying yes.

Photo Credit: @lephunghia on Unsplash