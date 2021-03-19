Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Why it’s time we all become braver and go deeper in our conversations (Part 2).

When Roman Kemp shared his suicidal thoughts with his mum former pop star Shirlie Holliman it was part of a raw and candid documentary. But speaking frankly and lifting the shame that sometimes our feelings can overwhelm us, is something we all need to be able to do.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
When the man I loved and wanted to marry unexpectedly died, I thought I wanted to die too.

It wasn’t the first time I’d felt overwhelmed by my feelings and I’m sure I’m not the only woman alive to feel that pang of recognition when Caroline Flack’s mother Christine said Carrie (their name for her) “didn’t cope with heartbreak very well” but whereas Caroline had apparently always been fascinated with suicide, for me, hurting myself so fatally is not something I feel I could do.

Today, I am a mummy to a gorgeous new puppy (who has currently taken over the role as “love of my life”) and having cleared my body of cancer, am firmly focused on living life to the full and focusing on the future. But it wasn’t an easy journey to get to where I am now and my heart breaks for Caroline’s family and for Roman Kemp and his producer and close friend Joe Lyon’s, as both this week have shared stories about the pain, sorrow and taboo surrounding mental health, suicide and loss in the powerful documentaries Caroline Flack: Her life and Death on Channel 4 and BBC’s Our Silent Emergency, exploring mental health issues and suicide among young men.

The turning point for me, was ironically, cancer. Faced with the thought that I could easily lose my life (my tumour was so large it was unable to be seen on the screen and the nurse who broke the news of my diagnosis didn’t later mince her words) I knew I needed help to mentally be able to cope. In my early 20’s and 30’s I had struggled on and off with depression after my roaring 20’s saw me engaged and proposed to several times but even though I was funny, caring and “lovely” as my friends would often tell me, I couldn’t seem to ever find “The One”.

At first, like Caroline it was a joke with everyone who knew me but when, again like Caroline, my sister got married and had the family I was longing for, it became a hidden pain I was struggling to hide.

Emotionally sensitive and deeply able to connect, my career was flourishing as I created an award-winning mum and baby clinic, but I hadn’t thought through that it would mean being confronted daily by what was missing in my own life and the only men I was meeting were happily married ones, quite unlike the men who always seemed to be attracted to me.

When I finally did meet the man I hoped was it, the subject of children became the elephant in the room as he, already a Dad, had been through a painful and challenging divorce with his young daughter, regrettably being used by his ex as a pawn.

What ultimately saved me after our own secret pregnancy came and went (unlikely as it was he couldn’t handle the thought that something might ultimately go wrong with us and he’d be in the same position all over again), was learning about my mindset, the limiting beliefs I had and the tools I needed to shift my thinking to open doors in front of me that previously seemed to be closed. Roman

