Why It’s Better to Embrace Change Than Reject It

As human beings, it’s natural for us to fear change – and even reject it – in an effort to remain in control and comfortable. That’s why the fear of change is one of the most common fears that people face, considering diving headfirst into something we don’t know and can’t predict throws our minds into pure anxiety. We start asking what-if questions that eventually paralyze us with the ability to even consider something positive can come with the change.

This kind of fear, also known as metathesiophobia, is so constricting that it prevents people from living the life they were always meant to live. When we reject change or do everything in our power to avoid it, we end up doing the same thing, every single day, at the same job, with the same paycheck. No new opportunities, or challenges, befall us because we don’t allow them to.

By skirting around change and slipping into a mundane reality that is anything but our divine purpose, we start to feel sad, depressed, lethargic, or nothing at all. We aren’t in step with our potential and all that we could make a reality for ourselves, so we start to feel this ‘falling short’ phenomenon that can make even the happiest of moments feel lackluster.

Why We Need to Embrace Change

That’s why it’s so important to embrace change rather than reject it. Change is part of the human experience and has been throughout all of time, ushering in new ideas, innovations, cures, experiences, and solutions. Without an agent of change, we’d still be living in caves with no way to communicate. Yes, change can be scary, but as the saying goes: anything worth having doesn’t come easily. Trade-offs will always exist, and the trade-off of change, although it might make you uncomfortable at first, is a better reality on the other side.

