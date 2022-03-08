Contributor Log In
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Thriving Together

Why It Takes Courage To Be Kind ￼

Being kind to others starts with showing compassion to yourself.

By

To build authentic relationships rooted in kindness and empathy, we must start by strengthening our connection with ourselves. In this video, Deeyah Khan, a documentary filmmaker, explains that when we have the courage to be kind to ourselves and accept our own imperfections, we’re able to be less judgmental toward others. 

Here’s a Microstep to try: Reframe negative self-talk to treat yourself as you would a good friend. Once you’ve identified your inner critic, offer yourself the same compassion and reassurance you’d offer a friend in the same situation. Turn your limiting belief (“I feel like I’m failing”) into a positive one “(You’re doing your best!” or “You’re much more than the last thing you did”).

Accenture Employee? Access the full Thriving Together curriculum here to learn more strategies to reduce your stress and boost your resilience and success.

Want to support your people in building resilience and create a culture of belonging? Learn more about how your business can benefit from Thriving Together here.

    Thrive Studio

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    10 Ways to Be Kind To Yourself

    by Narendra Sharma
    Bogdan Sonjachnyj / Shutterstock
    Thriving in the New Normal//

    The Value of Self-Compassion in Times of Crisis

    by Dr. Patapia Tzotzoli
    matdesign24/Getty Images
    Wisdom//

    Can’t Keep Your New Year’s Resolutions? Try Being Kind to Yourself

    by The Conversation
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.