Why It Takes Courage To Be Kind ￼

To build authentic relationships rooted in kindness and empathy, we must start by strengthening our connection with ourselves. In this video, Deeyah Khan, a documentary filmmaker, explains that when we have the courage to be kind to ourselves and accept our own imperfections, we’re able to be less judgmental toward others.

Here’s a Microstep to try: Reframe negative self-talk to treat yourself as you would a good friend. Once you’ve identified your inner critic, offer yourself the same compassion and reassurance you’d offer a friend in the same situation. Turn your limiting belief (“I feel like I’m failing”) into a positive one “(You’re doing your best!” or “You’re much more than the last thing you did”).

