Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Why it is important to voice your opinions against injustice?

While many organisations are working towards providing equal rights to all, discrimination still prevails. Although there are laws that are in place to prevent such injustice, but incidents still happens. It happens not just in America but all around the world. It is not limited to racial discrimination, it spread further to classism, ageism, homophobia, […]

By

While many organisations are working towards providing equal rights to all, discrimination still prevails. Although there are laws that are in place to prevent such injustice, but incidents still happens. It happens not just in America but all around the world.

It is not limited to racial discrimination, it spread further to classism, ageism, homophobia, sexism, stigma on people suffering from mental health issues and in worst cases it ends in death.

I hear stories from my friends where they are denied to lease an apartment because of their race or sexual preference. Some are not paid enough because of sexism. People with mental health issues are treated differently even by their own family and friends and stereotyping has become so common that people don’t even realize how awful it is.

When we hear such stories of discrimination, our first instinct is sadness, because we all are good people and it hurts to see others go though something terrible. Which results into some people talking about that incident on social media and a couple of rallies demanding justice. But, when we think others are taking care of this mess and eventually it will result into a worldwide change – that is where we are wrong!

The world will not be destroyed by those who do evil, but by those who watch them without doing anything

Albert Einstein

When we are reluctant to share our views or voice of opinion, against any sort of discrimination happening to others, we are allowing that to happen to us someday. Unless we take a stand, make a conscious effort of converting our thinking into actual actions, there will be no change.

When we tolerate the injustice being done, then it gives the offender the courage to continue with that behavior. Unless we raise our voice for justice the situation will not change. We need to stand up for what we believe in, even if that means standing alone.

It is sin to commit injustice, but it is a greater sin to tolerate injustice

Lord Krishna

If you want to speak up but don’t know how, here are few tips that will get you started:

Find Your Boundaries : Decide under which circumstances would you like to take a stand. For e.g. next time you hear your colleague or friend making race or gender influence remarks, you will speak up!

Have a go to message : Sometimes its hard to know what to say in the right moment, so few one-liners for certain situations will help. For e.g. When you see someone sexually harassing anyone your go-to-line can be “Stop that now, it is illegal. I will report you!”

Practice makes you confident: Practice saying your messages out loud in front of mirror, or even better, get a couple of friends and say it to each other until you feel confident. Share your stand for injustice with your friends for positive reinforcement.

Say NO to Violence: Don’t act violently, because that will harm you and others, also it will lose the essence of the message. You cannot get justice via means of injustice. Be Fearless but cautious with your actions. Spread love and compassion, hold people accountable for the injustice by logic, not violence.

Nonviolence is a powerful and just weapon, which cuts without wounding and ennobles the man who wields it. It is a sword that heals

Martin Luther King J

Profile Picture

Chahat Aggarwal, Brand and Marketing Strategist

Chahat has been a short film director, writer, trainer, designer, management consultant, branding expert, marketer and a strategist. She has climbed in the Himalayas, dived in the great barrier reef, and lived on 3 continents. She has keen interest in human psychology, history of the world culture, art and philosophy. 

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Speak From Your Heart Against Racism

by Dr. Laila B. Hishaw
The black and white baby mobile represents the intersection between infertility trauma and racial trauma.
Community//

Infertility Trauma is Racial Trauma

by Dr. Loree Johnson
Ira L. Black - Corbis / Contributor/ Shutterstock
Thriving in the New Normal//

Reaching the Uncomfortables on Race

by Alan H.H. Fleischmann

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.