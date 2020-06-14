Why it is important to voice your opinions against injustice?

While many organisations are working towards providing equal rights to all, discrimination still prevails. Although there are laws that are in place to prevent such injustice, but incidents still happens. It happens not just in America but all around the world.

It is not limited to racial discrimination, it spread further to classism, ageism, homophobia, sexism, stigma on people suffering from mental health issues and in worst cases it ends in death.

I hear stories from my friends where they are denied to lease an apartment because of their race or sexual preference. Some are not paid enough because of sexism. People with mental health issues are treated differently even by their own family and friends and stereotyping has become so common that people don’t even realize how awful it is.

When we hear such stories of discrimination, our first instinct is sadness, because we all are good people and it hurts to see others go though something terrible. Which results into some people talking about that incident on social media and a couple of rallies demanding justice. But, when we think others are taking care of this mess and eventually it will result into a worldwide change – that is where we are wrong!

The world will not be destroyed by those who do evil, but by those who watch them without doing anything Albert Einstein

When we are reluctant to share our views or voice of opinion, against any sort of discrimination happening to others, we are allowing that to happen to us someday. Unless we take a stand, make a conscious effort of converting our thinking into actual actions, there will be no change.

When we tolerate the injustice being done, then it gives the offender the courage to continue with that behavior. Unless we raise our voice for justice the situation will not change. We need to stand up for what we believe in, even if that means standing alone.

It is sin to commit injustice, but it is a greater sin to tolerate injustice Lord Krishna

If you want to speak up but don’t know how, here are few tips that will get you started:

Find Your Boundaries : Decide under which circumstances would you like to take a stand. For e.g. next time you hear your colleague or friend making race or gender influence remarks, you will speak up!

Have a go to message : Sometimes its hard to know what to say in the right moment, so few one-liners for certain situations will help. For e.g. When you see someone sexually harassing anyone your go-to-line can be “Stop that now, it is illegal. I will report you!”

Practice makes you confident: Practice saying your messages out loud in front of mirror, or even better, get a couple of friends and say it to each other until you feel confident. Share your stand for injustice with your friends for positive reinforcement.

Say NO to Violence: Don’t act violently, because that will harm you and others, also it will lose the essence of the message. You cannot get justice via means of injustice. Be Fearless but cautious with your actions. Spread love and compassion, hold people accountable for the injustice by logic, not violence.