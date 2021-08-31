Why is there an urgent need for improved mental health care during COVID-19? – Michael Osland

Mental health is crucial to living a healthy and balanced life. According to the National Alliance of Mental Illness, one in every five Americans experiences mental health issues amid COVID-19. It means more than 40 million adults are going through some mental health issue in a year. Your mental health confines your emotional, psychological, and social well-being. It impacts how you think, feel, and behave every day. Along with this, your mental health also contributes to the decision-making process and how you cope with stress. Considering the reasons, it becomes essential to seek treatment for mental health disorders to deal with COVID-19 situations.

Your mental health is an essential part of your life, and it directly impacts your thoughts and behaviors. Being emotionally healthy helps promote productivity and effectiveness in everyday life. It is vital to maintain healthy relationships and enable you to adapt to changes in life and cope with adversity.

You can take various steps to improve your mental health every day, such as exercising, eating a healthy diet, and opening up to people in your life.

Mental issues impact different people in different ways. If you see unexplained changes in your daily routine, your happiness, and your relationships, it might be a red alert. In any such cases, it would be better to reach out for help. Start connecting with friends, family, and important people in your life. Learn more about mental health issues through various online portals. If nothing brings a change in the level of your emotional health, you could consider treatment for mental health disorders. You can see a psychologist or psychiatrist get the proper support you want.

Here’s you can deal with depression, according to Michael Osland

Depression can drain your hope, energy and make it tough to take essential steps to feel better. Sometimes even thinking about the stuff that made you feel better, such as spending time with friends, working out at the gym, etc., can seem tiring or impossible to put into action. While dealing with depression isn’t easy, you do have more control than you think. The key is to start small and grow from there. You may not want to or don’t have the energy; still, you should have enough to pick up the phone and call and call a loved one.

As per Michael Osland, getting support from your loved ones helps a lot when dealing with depression. It can be pretty tricky for you to maintain a healthy perspective on your own. However, sometimes the nature of depression makes it difficult to seek help. The tendency to withdraw and isolate increases, so connecting with friends and close family can become challenging.

Above all, it is crucial to reach out for depression support. Seek people who make you feel safe and cared for, someone who can listen to you carefully and compassionately without judging you.

Keep in touch through phone calls, facetime. Also, keep up with social activities even if you don’t want to. Try never to be alone; being around people may make you less depressed. However, depression is something that doctors can treat with thorough medication and counseling. If you or your loved ones are going through a hard time, seek treatment for severe depression during the COVID-19 effects.