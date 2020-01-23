Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Why I’m Learning to Say “Yes”

And why I can't give you any advice, yet

By

Stage 4 Lymphoma. We went to urgent care to make sure the cold didn’t turn into pneumonia. Two weeks later, we’re talking about treatment plans and possibly more aggressive diagnoses to come.

My Dad and I were sitting together, silently, because that’s all he needed from me, when the doctor came in to let us know they were wrong – there was more to the picture than they thought. The bone marrow biopsy showed an abnormality and it was suddenly up to me to be a support system and the communicator to the rest of the family. We found ourselves abruptly, alone.

I felt myself crumbling on the inside. Absorbing information and urging my mind to stay calm, as my heart began to race. My Dad is the strong and silent type. He has always been fair, kind, and balanced. We’ve seen things change over the last 6 months, but “that’s what happens with age”, we said. That’s what happens when you lose your Mother at age 94, the core of our family, and a force to be reckoned with. Maybe something was off, but we chalked it up to a slight depression.

So, now we are a family living with cancer. Our whole world is about to change. Has changed. Will change. At that moment, I changed.

I wish I could tell you how to handle this. I wish I could give you advice on what has helped me deal, work through it, grow to be a better human. But, I haven’t found it yet. For now, I am focused on breathing. I am learning to tell myself to say “yes” to new things, “yes” to things that challenge me, “yes” to adventure. “Yes”, to living. I owe it to my Dad, who may not get the chance.

Kari Craig, Media Relations and Client Success Coordinator at Energent Media

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Family Is Everything

by Andrew Books
Igisheva Maria/ Shutterstock
Well-Being//

How I Learned That Routine and Rituals Are Key to Family Bonding

by Ree Jackson
//

Only After 30 Years Do I Feel I Have a Dad

by Amy Nguyen

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.