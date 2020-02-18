Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Why I Finally Left Corporate America To Be A Nurse

Like Peter Gabriel, I "walked right out of the machinery," and I haven't looked back since.

By
Why I finally left corporate america to be a nurse
Why I finally left corporate america to be a nurse

I began my first post-college career selling medical devices to hospital operating rooms.  Then after nearly ten years in corporate America, I went back to college to become a nurse.

I took an unconventional path that led me from inspired journalist to corporate sales manager, to RN –  and I learned many valuable lessons along the way.  

As a young college grad, my priority was making money.

After graduating with my first degree in Journalism, I was ready to start making money.  I was broke and desperately wanted to pay off my student loan debt and credit cards.  I was also passionate about healthcare, so a sales job in the healthcare field seemed like a good fit.

Throughout my decade career in medical device sales, I worked for a Fortune 500 company and a few startups.  I covered vast territories and, at one point, even spent almost an entire year living out of a hotel.  It was a lot of hard work, but the money was always there.

Despite a gnawing feeling that my calling was somewhere else, I stayed put.  My twenties flew by before my eyes.

One day after a near mental breakdown and a lot of soul-searching, I decided I wanted to go to nursing school.  My sales counterparts couldn’t believe I would leave the medical device industry after what most would consider a very financially successful career.  I tried to explain the best I could – that I wanted to be a part of something bigger than myself.  And working in the corporate world wasn’t doing it for me anymore.

At 22, my priority was making money.  I knew if I worked hard in medical device sales, I could earn more then most college grads my age.

I wanted to jump into procedures as a part of the medical team.

Even though I wasn’t an actual healthcare professional when I worked in the corporate world, I still got to work in hospital operating rooms and observe almost every kind of surgery.  It was through those experiences that I learned I wanted to be more genuinely clinical – instead of just repeating sales pitches to each new physician I wanted to sell my products to.

More specifically, I wanted to jump into the procedures that I was selling products and be a part of the medical team. Not sit and wait on the sidelines for hours until they used the product I was selling (if they used it at all).

More importantly, though, I was continually drawn to help people and learn life-saving clinical skills.  I was tired of going home every day feeling as if I wasn’t doing enough with my life to make the world better.

Sounds a little cliche, I know.  But this nagging voice in my head kept telling me that one day all I was going to say about my life was that I was a “salesperson.”  And I wanted more than that for myself.

Nursing school is the hardest thing I have ever done in my professional life.

I paid my way through my nursing prerequisites and another college degree.  And let me tell you – college is so much more expensive now then it was in the year 2000.  I was lucky that I had decent savings from my prior career to help get me through.

I also worked as a bartender at night – sometimes until midnight – and then had to be at a clinical rotation by 0700 the next morning.  I studied nonstop for three years. 

To my surprise, nursing school was even more stressful than my career in corporate sales. Still, I pressed on, feeling like I was going to get kicked out at any moment for failing a test. (And 1/4 of my classmates actually did get kicked out, so it wasn’t out of the question).

Here I am exactly one year after leaving corporate America, in my first clinical rotation.

I worked as a Certified Nursing Assistant in nursing school.

I felt ambivalent about being a CNA.  It was such an honor to give care to my patients in some of the worst times of their lives.   I tried to give my patients humility.   I helped people feel human when they felt invisible.

But being a CNA was also so challenging- both physically and physiologically.   For the first time in my life, I was not at the top of the food chain.  I sometimes felt like just a staff person boss around.  No longer did I have my salary plus commissions, my company car and expense account, my catered lunches, my bonuses, and my stock awards at the end of the year.  I missed that.

I finally attained my RN, BSN title.

I began my career specializing in a neuroscience and stroke unit and earned certifications as a Stroke Certified Registered Nurse and Public Health Nurse. In 2017, I started a new phase in my nursing career as an emergency room RN. In 2018, I started freelance writing about my experiences as a nurse and about various healthcare topics.

No matter what I do, it is important for me to keep learning.

I have had the opportunity to see more disease states, complex injuries, and unusual diagnoses than I ever could have imagined even existed. It would not be an exaggeration to say I learn ten new things every day at work.

To top it off, I work with some of the most intelligent people I have ever met. Many of my co-workers have the same drive for helping people I do. There is always motivation to continue learning.

The corporate world helped shape who I am as a professional.

My experiences have given me a much different perspective than many of my nurse peers. 

Working in the medical sales industry gave me valuable business and communication skills.  I met a lot of great friends with whom I am still close.  My organizational and time management skills are more fine-tuned, and I learned how to be a professional in the workplace.

I like to think of myself as being a little more well-rounded now. After all, the businesswomen in me still exist.  But now I have the clinical prowess and expertise to match.

    Sarah Jividen, RN headshot

    Sarah Jividen, RN

    Sarah Jividen is an emergency room nurse and freelance writer. She lives with her husband in northern California where they are raising their 4-year-old daughter and 2-year-old son. In a rare moment of free time, you might find Sarah practicing yoga, writing, sampling craft beers or attending a local concert venue with her husband.

    The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    To The Empty Hearts & Numb Souls.

    by Jyoti Patel
    Unplug & Recharge//

    At What Point Is Enough Enough?

    by David Lipschitz
    Community//

    I IGNORED YOU… I DELETED YOU…

    by Ara Ray

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.