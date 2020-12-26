Why I am leaving behind the need to always have a plan in 2020

It’s safe to say that 2020 was…eventful, to say the least. The whole globe was thrown into the chaos, and we had to shift our lives from what we’re used to. All the goals and new years resolutions that we made on December 31st 2019, were thrown out of the window.

2020 was meant to be a fresh start. It wasn’t just a new year, it was a new decade. A chance for us to dream bigger than ever before, yet we were tumbled into lockdowns, masks, and hand sanitiser. Social interaction and human connection became a distant memory of the past.

I’m sure if you’re like me, you walked into 2020 with so many goals that you wanted to achieve, but that list of dreams turned into a nagging flag only reminding you of how little you’ve accomplished this year.

When I look back and reflect on how my 2020 played out, I have to say there’s a lot that I ought to be thankful for.

Yes, I might have lost my day job, and yes, I might not have been able to nurture my relationships, yes, my loved ones were sick, yes, I might not have been able to do all the things that I wanted to do, but you know what, in all that mess, I came out stronger.

This year, I have learned that I don’t always need to have it together all of the time. I don’t always need to have a plan, I can figure out the steps as I go along. As weird as it sounds, I’m grateful for 2020. It pushed me into finding myself. I managed to start my own online business and make money from home doing something that I love. I was able to have slower mornings, I was able to devote more time to reading books. (seriously, this year, I have read more books than I have over the last few years!)

The fact is, while 2020 may not have played out the way you thought it would 2020 has taught me that sometimes things don’t always go according to plan, and that’s perfectly ok.

So that’s why I am giving up the need to always be one step ahead, I’m giving up the need to always want to know what’s coming around the corner, I’m giving up the need to always be the girl with a plan. Instead, in 2021, I’m saying yes to the unknown, I’m saying yes to opportunities, I’m saying yes to just living.