Why Every Business Hits a Wall from “Hustling”

When it comes to running a successful business—no matter our industry—we’re often told that if we’re not meeting our goals, reaching our stride, or achieving the success we crave, we simply need to work harder, tack on longer hours, and dedicate our lives even more fervently to our businesses.

In other words, we’re often advised to hustle until we can hustle no more.

That advice, according to Charles Gaudet, simply doesn’t cut it if you’re seeking true success.

Often cited as one of America’s top coaches for seven and eight figure companies, Gaudet backs the belief that hustling harder isn’t always smarter– and sometimes can be detrimental to a company.

In fact, hustling harder is rarely the right strategic move for business owners at all.

Why? Because burnout is a very real, damaging probability for those seeking success.

Often, Gaudet says, the answer to finding that success has nothing to do with how much action you take each day, but rather the strategic decisions business owners make, their ability to optimize, and their innovative spirits.

When it comes to giving successful business advice, Gaudet has earned his highly regarded reputation.

Not only did Gaudet create his first multi-million-dollar company at the humble age of 24, but one of his earliest companies was named “One of the Best Seed Stage Companies” by Ernst and Young.

Recently I had the chance to sit down with Gaudet and discuss his groundbreaking advice on how to avoid the common mistake of hitting the hustling wall.

Why doesn’t “hustling” work as a scalable business strategy?

Charles Gaudet: When it comes to your competition, the great equalizer is time. We all have the same amount of time in the day, but it’s what you do with that time that defines you.

Hustle is not a scalable business strategy because you can’t scale hard work. Scalability is a function of creating leverage to achieve greater results from the same amount of effort.

If not hustle, then what becomes the driving growth behind a business exceeding seven figures?

CG: Many entrepreneurs can hustle their way to around $1M – $3M a year in revenue. This is ultimately achieved by creating word of mouth and referrals. But word of mouth and referrals can only get you so far and revenues will start to plateau.

Getting beyond seven figures requires a different approach—one that focuses on scalable inbound and outbound marketing and sales strategies. These are strategies that attract leads, nurture prospects, and close more sales with substantially greater leverage.

What are three strategic actions or decisions that a business owner can take to make their business less dependent on “hustle”?

CG: Three actions that a business owner can take to make their business less dependent on the hustle and more scalable are:

Optimization: Identify the focus areas in your business that would benefit from increasing efficiency and ask: “how can I do more of what’s working?” as well as “how do I eliminate (or improve upon) what’s not working?”



Optimization allows you to quickly improve results without requiring more money than you’re already spending or working longer hours. (It’s how we’ve helped several companies get recognized as one of ‘America’s Fastest Growing Companies’ and earning beyond seven figures).

Systematization: Now that you’re experiencing the impact of an optimized business, systemization is the next step. With systematization, you are utilizing automation, building systems and designing processes that allow the business to operate without being dependent on the owner (or any key players).



This also frees up your time to work on the business and begin phase three.

Innovation: This is the third phrase. Write new rules, create industry firsts, and build new profit centers for breakthrough results with innovative strategies that keep your company on the cutting edge while leading your competition.

Charles emphasizes that while pure hustle may allow one to build a company that reaches seven figures, it’s rarely possible to maintain or exceed that level with hustle alone.

The moment of true breakthrough happens when an entrepreneur makes the jump to a CEO role and strategic decision-making, team-building, and delegation becomes a more valuable asset than hustle alone.