Why do you still feel tired after sleeping eight or nine hours a day?

Do you have this experience? No matter how much leave a Day, no matter how many hours of continuous sleep, you always feel feel muscle fatigue forces do not mind? do you know? You are probably suffering from persistent fatigue syndrome. According to survey data, one in every three women will be troubled by this symptom. Here are 10 possible causes of persistent fatigue and the corresponding solutions.

Regarding the way of health, you can say that you know the enemy and do everything step by step. The intake of fruits and vegetables is sufficient, regular work and rest and regular exercise, and also give up bad habits such as staying up late, but how do you feel when you wake up in the morning? You still feel as if you haven’t got enough sleep.

Persistent fatigue syndrome is an epidemic in the 21st century, and women are the main force in this exhausted army. In a recent survey, up to 86% of women claimed that even though they slept all night, they still feel tired. What caused this space? The answer is absolutely stunned.

1. The desk

You are sitting at your desk every day could not move it? Being still for a long time prevents you from using your mental power to keep yourself positive, which may be one of the reasons why you feel tired.

The normal human body should consume body energy through joints and muscle activities and produce fatigue.

How to deal with it: Taking a yoga class can help you adjust your body shape and mental state, but this practice takes a long time. Simple methods can be used, such as standing up and moving the body every few hours of work, stretching the limbs, walking in a small area in the office, and regaining energy and eliminating fatigue by increasing blood circulation in the lungs, heart, and brain.

2. Sleepy

whenever they drowsy reason is you do not mind. The human sleep nerve takes 90 minutes as a cyclical activity cycle. If you fall asleep when your sleep nerve is turned off, you can get a good sleep.

The cerebral cortex has a function that can control you to wake up every 90 minutes, but if you enter a deep sleep state within 90 minutes, you will not wake up easily.

People who are awakened in deep sleep will feel very tired, as if they have just experienced a hangover, it is difficult to recover their energy. How to respond: Keep a regular time to fall asleep and wake up. If you want to add sleep during weekend breaks, a short nap in the afternoon is much better than going to bed in the morning.

Lying down for a while on the weekend morning will disrupt the cycle of your sleep nerves and make you feel sleep deprived when you restart work on Monday.

3. Liver function sluggish

liver is the body’s own detoxification, a daily human intake of toxins through the liver should be excluded, if the liver detoxification function decline, the body will fatigue, weakness, malaise.

If your body continues to be fatigued with symptoms such as body swelling and headaches, it is likely that there is a problem with the liver function and you should go to the hospital for examination as soon as possible.

How to respond: Adjust liver function in time, drink some pre-dinner wine to help restore liver function. Would you say that alcohol does not increase the burden on the liver?

However, drinking a small amount of aperitif before meals can promote the function of the digestive system. Augusta flooring company Although a small amount of alcohol is consumed, the stimulation of the tongue by the bitter taste of alcohol can adjust the body’s anxiety emotional system, promote digestion and absorption, and accelerate metabolism. Help the body detox. Eating more bitter gourd, lettuce and other vegetables can also have the same effect.

4. Sunlight

few people are prone to sun continued fatigue syndrome symptoms. Sunlight is an indispensable and important role in the mediation of human emotions.

You will not easily feel depressed or tired under the sun. Lack of sun exposure can cause a lack of complex amines, a chemical component in the body that controls happiness.

This is also related to the lack of vitamin D intake by the body. Vitamin D can help us absorb sunlight and is also the main source of complex amines.

How to deal with it: Make sure to stay outdoors for 20 minutes a day. If it is not easy to do, move as close to the window as possible in the room. Also, drugs can be used to adjust the lack of complex amines, but remember to take it under the guidance of a doctor. If you are taking birth control pills, do not choose the method of drug regulation. Other drugs help you improve your mood, such as B vitamins, especially folic acid, or vitamin D, which can be selected under the guidance of a doctor as needed.

5. Insufficient water supply

Insufficient drinking water will seriously affect your mental activity, which can be understood as a blank state of the brain. Because the body lacks water, there is less body fluid that can be supplied to the brain, and the oxygen and nutrients that brain cells can absorb are reduced, and they cannot work normally and efficiently. Even a slight lack of water makes it impossible to concentrate.

How to deal with it: Drink a large glass of water every morning after getting up early in the morning, drink another 3 glasses of water before lunch, and replenish water in time between work and ensure that more than 4 glasses a day. Coffee and tea make people urinate frequently, so keep it within 3 cups a day.

6. Lack of Exercise

although exercise is very important for human health, but remember if you do not exercise regularly, you will feel tired after the usual 10 times. Exercise can help you transport oxygen and glucose to your body. Another advantage is that within an hour after exercise, you will feel a hundred times more energetic.

This is because the strong contraction of the heart allows more nutrients and oxygen to circulate throughout your body. The energy level has risen.

How to deal with it: Exercise 3 times a week for at least half an hour each time, and fix this plan unimpeded. If you can do this, your body muscles and willpower can be well shaped, leaving you energetic. The most ideal exercise time is 4-5 hours before going to bed.

If you really can’t keep exercising, you can choose to take the bus and get off the bus one stop earlier on the way home, and use the stairs instead of taking the elevator to increase your chances of exercise.

7. Before going to bed drinking

People always think that a drink before going to sleep at night can make you sleep a lot, but if you drink a glass cup non-stop, you sleep the night is likely to be spoiled.

If you drink alcohol and go to bed 5 hours later than normal, you will wake up constantly, maybe only for 30 seconds. Your sleep neurocirculatory system has certainly been destroyed.

How to deal with it: Do not drink alcohol within an hour before going to bed. It is best to use milk instead of hypnotic wine before going to bed. The rich tryptophan in annual milk can help you fall asleep peacefully.

8. Long-term fatigue

Everyone will experience some exhausting things, such as moving house and other troubles. Once it is over, people still feel that their energy can’t be recovered. It will take at least one and a half to two months to fully return to normal.

If you can’t recover your strength after some time, it may be a sign of other serious illnesses. Usually 1 in 10 women will have a bacterial or viral infection, diabetes, anemia, allergies or Diseases such as thyroid dysfunction.

How to deal with thyroid dysfunction

If you have to face a complicated and tiring job, you must be more careful not to overwork, especially not to disrupt your sleep routine, as long as you ensure normal sleep, the fatigue of the body is still easy to eliminate of. If fatigue persists, for example, for more than 3 months, you should undergo a comprehensive physical examination.