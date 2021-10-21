Contributor Log In
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

Why do people leave their jobs

....because of their bosses.

Thrive Global invites voices from many spheres to share their perspectives on our Community platform. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and opinions expressed by Community contributors do not reflect the opinions of Thrive Global or its employees. More information on our Community guidelines is available here.
By

Research by DDI’s Frontline Leader Project revealed
that “People leave managers, not companies
57% of employees left a job because of their manager.
14% left multiple jobs because of their managers.
And 32% have seriously considered leaving because of their manager.
http://ewswire.com/news-releases/new-ddi-research-57-percent-of-employees-quit-because-of-their-boss-300971506.html

So, what does this mean for you as a Leader = Everything!

Many people take on leadership positions because it’s the perceived ‘next step’ in their career, but a lot don’t have the basic understanding of what leadership really is.  And it’s not their fault.  The organisation should understand their leadership abilities and put in place leadership development programs and opportunities.

A leadership position comes with responsibility for “leading” but most people see the promotion into leadership as a role that needs to deliver business objectives …… and you’re right, but how do you deliver business objectives?  
With people.  Ergo, leadership is about people!

Leadership is all about people and being a subject matter expert or technical specialist doesn’t give you the skills to lead people.  Some people are ‘natural leaders’ and can effectively and easily lead people, but for many, they haven’t got a clue where to start, what to do and how to cope with this team that all have different needs, expectations, temperaments……… and to be a successful leader you need to develop these skills.

When a leader can understand, coach, mentor, inspire, motivate, let go of being the technical expert and trust your team, you can create an environment where people feel valued and heard and they will respond accordingly.  Developing trust and giving them accountability and responsibility to actually do the job you’ve employed them to do, goes a massive way in creating a high-performing team.  Empower them and let them be their best selves and you’ll get their commitment and they’ll produce incredible results which can amaze you.

On the other hand, if you feel threatened or need to “hold on to all the knowledge” then you’ll create a bottleneck and you will miss the opportunity to create an awesome team.  Leadership is about letting go of your ego and lifting others up to shine, and when they shine, so will you.  But you have to put them first.  You need to entrust them to get on and do their job.  And if mistakes happen along the way, as they will, then you have their back.  You support them and help them understand and find the learnings and lessons in the mistake.  Mistakes are great ways to learn not what to do next time.  Embrace mistakes, fail and fail early, learn from them, adjust and keep going. 

If you can develop trust, create an environment where open debates and discussion are encouraged, gain a commitment that 80% agreement equals 100% commitment on that course of action, hold each other accountable, have fun, laugh and work together for the greater good, then you’re on a winning approach.  Laughter in a team is a sign of a healthy group.

Patrick Lencioni’s The Five Dysfunctions of a Team is a great book to read and
if you want to chat about leadership coaching reach out and let’s set up a time to chat to see if we can work together.

    Helen Luxford, Director at Corporate Leadership Coaching

    Helen’s passion is helping others find their confidence and become great leaders of self, family, community and business.  She has co-authored a book on heartcentred leadership and has an online leadership program designed to help people reconnect and lead themselves during lockdown.
    Helen focuses on helping you understand where you’re at and helps you increase your self-esteem, develop confidence, create clarity and step up to lead for yourself and those in your tribe.  She is dedicated to helping you discover and live your life to its full potential by unblocking limiting beliefs, creating positive mindsets and releasing negative behaviours to allow you to flourish.  Helen achieves this through her stories and experiences, sharing insights from experts, keeping up with changing circumstances and learning how to respond not react.  Working with Helen will leave you inspired, uplifted, more confident and able to approach your work in a way that matters and allows you to create a new way of working that works for you.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Courtesy of Song_about_summer / Shutterstock
    Wisdom//

    Leader or Manager: Where Are You on The Leadership Continuum?

    by Tammy Perkins
    Community//

    Stop this toxic leadership!

    by Cornelia Reitinger
    Nora Carol Photography/Getty Images
    Wisdom//

    New Research Reveals 6 Ways Leaders May Be Out of Touch With Their Employees

    by Scott Mautz
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.