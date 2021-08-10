Why Curiosity is an Essential Leadership Trait | Shaun Dallas Dance

Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Why Curiosity is an Essential Leadership Trait

Curiosity is often an underestimated and underutilized trait – especially when it comes to discussions surrounding leadership. However, to leave curiosity off the table is a grave mistake, particularly for a leader trying to succeed.

The simple truth is that curiosity is essential to success – both as an individual and as a leader. Curiosity can lead to a thirst for knowledge and create a foundation for finding new discoveries and the willingness to try something new.

Innovative Thinking

Curiosity is a critical component of innovative thinking. If not for curious minds, new ideas and inventions would never have been possible. There are multiple reasons for this belief – and many more reasons to encourage curiosity in the workforce.

Dr. Thomas Chamorro-Premuzic, in an article for Harvard Business Review, linked curiosity, intellectual acuity, and emotional intelligence. According to his report, all three are essential for qualified and successful leaders.

Team Involvement

A curious leader is more likely to ask their team for ideas and input. More than that, they’ll sincerely want to hear from the group and be willing to apply any sound concepts. As such, their teams are more involved, more motivated, and happier with their company roles.

A leader who encourages curiosity within their team is more likely to hear creative solutions. This also has the added benefit of stemming fear, promoting self-confidence, and reducing toxic work culture.

Knowing How to Ask Questions

Coming up with a question is never difficult. The trick here is coming up with the right questions. For example, instead of asking what is wrong with one’s team, ask what a leader can do to help improve the team. Ask what alternative paths are available, how the team might feel, etc. These sorts of questions lead to discussion and improvement.

Behaviors of a Curious Leader

Curious leaders can easily be spotted within a crowd. They’re the ones constantly striving to learn new things, take risks, explore the world around them, and forge a new path for their company.

All of these behaviors are directly linked to curiosity, not to mention success. To encourage one is to promote the other. Most importantly, a leader knows to encourage others to obtain positive traits – in turn; this establishes a trend in their wake.

Article originally published on ShaunDallasDance.net

    Shaun Dallas Dance, President & CEO at The DDance Group

    Here to share his experience and knowledge, Shaun Dallas Dance is eager to provide his expertise to an audience that needs it. He is a Senior Executive and business consultant who has developed a diverse array of skills, including restructuring, strategic planning, relationship and partnership management, and more.

     

     

    When the time came for Dallas to resign from his career in education and attend law school, his school promoted him to the position of Assistant Principal. He accepted the role and held it for two years before, again, deciding it was time to return to his own academic pursuits and enroll in law school. When he tried again to resign, he was promoted to Principal, and Dallas decided to stay in education as his excitement grew with the ability to impact more students. He always led with a service mentality.

     

    By the time he was 30 years old, Shaun Dallas Dance was promoted to Superintendent of Baltimore County Public Schools, a position which had him overseeing 110,000 students in the 25th largest school district in the country. He held this position for five years, during which time he provided new direction to revitalize the Baltimore County Public School System, and results were evident.

     

    Shaun Dallas Dance has also been called into different educational institutions to provide strategic guidance for meeting new and rigorous state standards, effectively saved $50M from a budget with no headcount reduction and has helped numerous districts achieve greater efficiency.

     

    Shaun Dallas Dance graduated from Virginia Union University with his Bachelor of Arts in English. He then enrolled at the Virginia Commonwealth University, where he earned his Master of Education in Administration and Supervision. Dallas continued his education with the university and earned his Doctor of Philosophy in Educational Leadership. During his career between 2008 and 2017, he also served as an Adjunct Professor for the University of Richmond, Averett University, the University of Houston, and Virginia Commonwealth University. Dallas was also recognized as a White House Champion of Change under the Obama administration.

     

    Read more about his robust history at his personal website.

