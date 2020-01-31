Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Why This Trainer Fuels Her Day With Green Tea

There are benefits to swapping this for your morning latte.

When we wake up to a mountain of to-dos to tackle, it’s easy to rush into our day without taking a minute to check in with ourselves. “We live in a world where time seems to pass us by with family commitments, work deadlines, traffic, and more,” celebrity trainer Astrid Swan shares in her Thrive Questionnaire. “We often forget about ourselves,” she says.

For Swan, the morning is a precious time for her to tune into her own well-being and fuel herself for the day — and green tea plays a key role. “I turn on my tea kettle, take my vitamins and probiotics, and start making healthy pancakes with two eggs, one banana, 1/4 cup oats, and cinnamon. Every morning, I have two cups of green tea, one while I eat breakfast, and one for the first hour of training my clients.”

Green tea leaves are packed with theobromine, a variant of caffeine that can jumpstart your engine and keep you energized without the added calories and jitters from a sugary latte. To reap these benefits in your own morning, swap out your usual drink of choice for a cup of green tea.

