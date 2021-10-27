Why caring for your mental health is essential during the pandemic? Insights by David JC Cutler

Our mental health comprises our social, psychological, and emotional well-being. It means it will impact the way we behave, feel and think every day. Also, our mental health has a vital role in our decision-making process, how we relate to everyone else, and how we manage and cope with our stress and anxiety. Currently, the world is passing through a challenging phase. It started back in 2020 with the pandemic outbreak. And even though we have had and still are having the global vaccination drives, no one knows when the pandemic curve will flatten down.

According to David JC Cutler, this fact is the source of all tension, stress, and anxiety! And it has been impacting people’s mental health all across the world. As a result, people have been opting in for practices like meditation, deep breathing, or seeking therapy for their mental health concerns to live better. Are you wondering why you must attend to your mental health during this time? If yes, the following pointers can help:

It impacts your personal life – Gradually, most people have become used to new normal. They have realized that it is essential to maintain safety protocols like carrying a mask and sanitizer whenever they step out to survive safely. However, life isn’t about living safely only. It’s about living better. So, if fear and anxiety are lurking behind your mind every time, it will impact your life quality. It will make you more nervous and affect your personal life and the connections you have with others. Hence, when you pay attention to your mental health and address the issues affecting you during this phase, you can have a balanced and better personal life.

It affects your professional life – Man is a creature of habits. And by that logic, we have made peace with work from home. But if you are constantly affected by negative thoughts and feelings, your work pace and productivity will hamper. You might always be worried about getting infected by the virus and are constantly wiping surfaces in your house. In that case, it can result in compulsive obsessive behavior and cause a delay in your work. Hence, David JC Cutler says that it is essential to address your current mental health condition so that you don’t have to compromise with your professional life.

It impacts your minute-to-minute reality – Our mental health makes us the person that we are! It defines our personality, our tastes, and our decisions. It also governs whether we are at peace with ourselves or not. If you are nervous and fearful all the time, it will adversely impact your mental health and your day-to-day reality. It can make you more resentful as a person. You might lose interest in the activities you took an interest in earlier, which can aggravate your stress response. Hence, it makes sense to address your mind during this time of uncertainty.

David JC Cutler urges people to move out from the taboo associated with mental health care. Currently, everyone is witnessing mental health issues due to the pandemic outbreak, and that is why we must address these concerns and remedy them.