Why Breathwork is a New Trend in Meditation and How to Get Started

What an insane, unreal, and intense time to be alive! There’s an ongoing pandemic leading to a new reality that’s full of online meetings and classes, lack of motivation, and stress. All of this makes us frightened and anxious about the unpredictable future. Here’s a tip: Quick, take a deep breath. Go on, inhale like you are sucking every negativity out of your body, and then exhale it out of your system. Feel better? Thought so.

Like so many others, breathwork is becoming an increasingly popular trend. There are so many videos, applications, and sources teaching one how to breathe consciously, that it’s getting out of hand. But it’s healthy and promises tons of benefits both psychological and physical. Interested? Read on.

What is breathwork? And why should I care?

In simple words, breathwork is deep, conscious breathing. But you are already breathing so what’s the difference? Here’s the thing, you probably didn’t even notice that you are breathing. It’s innate and automatic. Try holding it and you will realize.

Automatic, rapid breathing is just accumulating anxiety and stress. Shallow breathing is common among many people and it means that they are only breathing into their chest. In contrast to this, “conscious breathing” (breathwork) is a gradual process that enables you to breathe into your belly and your heart. In addition to this, it triggers stress relief and relaxation both physically and mentally. Try this: inhale deeply, let the oxygen reach your belly then your heart and finally, exhale without pushing too hard. Notice how your chest and belly expand as you breathe out.

Trendy, but why?

During this pandemic, you can’t leave your house and that’s stressful in its way. Breathwork allows you to pick a comfortable spot at your own home and practice deep, meaningful breathing. It’s easy and lifts you!

Furthermore, it pushes you to focus on the moment.

Additionally, it is the safest way to mix oxygen and energy in the body, recharging it to heal itself and release positive hormones. Moreover, by adopting this healthy trend we can reach higher levels of consciousness and optimum mental, physical and spiritual health.

How to get started?

As more and more people are getting into this trend, websites, applications, books, and videos are popping up to help them out. As there are many types of breathing styles, it is better to consult a certified instructor or a website. Here are some of the ways which will help you to get started.

Join a class either virtually or in person. Your instructor will teach you different breathing styles and you can pick your favorite one. It’s simple. Watch a video or read a book. Abundant in details, these two sources are rich in tips and tricks to get started with this healthy habit. Install a mobile application. The online stores are flooding with breathwork apps and they provide easy and detailed instructions on this exercise.

Now that you know what and why of the breathwork, you should encourage others and yourself to take this “breather” and stay safe.