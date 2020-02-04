Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Why Being Lost Is So Good for You

Let’s discuss why being lost is so good for you.

By
Why Being Lost Is So Good for You, image of the inside of an airplane seating and people in the seats

I was having drinks with a colleague of mine who always makes me think and get creative. I was explaining to him why, as a behavioral expert and researcher, I’m seeing a trend these days with people feeling isolated. This led us to a conversation about being lost. Let’s discuss why being lost is so good for you.

ISOLATED?

More and more clients who are employees tell me that they feel “isolated” at work. Even with all the technology and access to others around the globe, they feel lonely at work- that’s even if they work in the actual office with other people around them daily.

This trend isn’t just about professionals and employees. It reflects an issue in society.

I was recently interviewed by Expertflyer with respect to a trend they are seeing. According to their research, aisle seating was preferred by 57% of flyers in 2013 vs. 48% in 2019, which indicates that preference for the window seat has overtaken the aisle.

I gave them my expert opinion that this trend in airline seating preferences naturally makes sense given more and more people feel isolated and want to “hide” in the window seat, as a natural response to their lives.

This response doesn’t bode well for humans and society. If everyone is hiding and thus, feeling more and more isolated, then we are essentially taking away the future of human interaction and limiting emotions and feeling and ultimately, community. If you know me, I’m not one for drama, but doesn’t this just make sense? I don’t even need you to be a researcher to see the problem.

SOLUTION: GET LOST!

So, what’s the solution? While being isolated is akin to the idea of being lost, it’s not exactly being lost. What’s the difference?

Being lost, as my colleague and I discussed, by definition means that you have an endpoint, destination, goal to which you are directing your attention and aim. You just aren’t hitting that endpoint, destination or goal yet, which is why you are lost.

Every one of us is lost as we search for meaning in our lives- personally and professionally. I know I’m lost. I’m just excited to be lost. I’m excited with anticipation that I am on the right path and will find my next steps. I’m excited to uncover new experiences.

If you look at it this way, being lost is a good thing because you have focus and intention and drive. You are in control of your life.

Contrast this notion with being isolated where you have sequestered yourself from the world. Or contrast being lost with just meandering or wandering around. In either case, you have no focus or ambition or drive or destination. You are not in control. You are likely scattered. Being scattered in life does not allow us to set goals, resonate with others around us or fulfill or purpose in the world.

What does this mean for you? Stop and Consider:

  • How often do you think of being “lost” as a bad thing? Why?
  • How can you reframe the idea of being “lost” to benefit you so you grow and evolve?
  • If you find you are meandering and/or isolated, perhaps consider how much technology plays a part. What can you do to change this for yourself if you want to be happier in life?

LISTEN TO THE PODCAST ABOUT IT HERE:

https://www.buzzsprout.com/260321/2647651-expertflyer-blog-podcast-airline-seating-trends-there-s-a-movement-among-passengers-why-is-it-heading-toward-the-window.js?container_id=buzzsprout-player-2647651&player=small

    Katy Goshtasbi, Author/former securities lawyer/ dog mom. Supporting humans to cultivate happiness, reduce stress, find their identity, and self-heal. http://linktr.ee/katygoshtasbi at Puris Consulting

    Katy Goshtasbi is an accomplished securities lawyer, author and keynote speaker,and is the immediate past-chair of the American Bar Association (ABA) Law Practice Division. She was integral in the creation, development and implementation of the Investment Adviser Registration Depository (IARD) while an attorney at the US Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC). While at the SEC, Katy was also integral in drafting and implementation many of the Sarbanes Oxley rulemakings as a result of post-Enron regulatory changes in the financial services industry, for which she received a commendation and award from the SEC Investment Management director.

    Katy authored the ABA best-seller, Personal Branding in One-Hour for Lawyers, and Personal Branding 101; Develop Your Brand With Ease. With her strong focus and experience in global corporate work, Katy realized that unlocking human potential is key for people to live their best lives and is currently authoring a new book focused on empowering people to overcome stress by self-healing.

    Katy has held numerous board positions including those on the National Association of Women of Color In the Law, Iranian American Bar Association, National Association of Women Business Owners, San Diego, Dress for Success, and Group Legal Services Association. Katy is currently setting up Josie’s Place, a non-profit devoted to senior citizens, senior dogs and aged-out foster youth.

    The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    5 things every manager should know about their single employees

    by Jennie Taylor
    Community//

    The Importance of Self-Care for Individuals and Organizations

    by Sarah Deane
    Work Smarter//

    50% of Americans Won’t Show Up to Work Tomorrow

    by Gustavo Razzetti

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.