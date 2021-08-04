Why Asking for Help Is a Sign of Strength, Not Weakness

It will not come as a surprise to anyone that, traditionally, asking for help and guidance in our society was viewed as a crutch. We are so concerned with societal perceptions and seeming independence that we forget that asking for support is a completely normal and healthy part of one’s development in personal life, educational journey, and profession. In fact, asking for help should be viewed as a sign of strength – it demonstrates self-reflection, self-awareness, and a thirst for growth.

Today, we will discuss why reaching out for help is an essential step in self-development and why you should confidently ask for support from those around you.

Mental Health

Asking for help is often associated with characteristics like dependency and fragility. And while you must strive for independence and confidence in everything you do, asking for help is actually one of the biggest steps you can take in strengthening your character. It is a great feat of vulnerability and openness – qualities without which you cannot hope to grow as a person or professional. Instead of stressing out about your personal anxieties or whether you are performing your job correctly, try to focus on how reaching out to others can help you. Your mental health and skills will grow significantly if you simply learn that reaching out for guidance and advice is a sign of strength and maturity.

Professional Growth

It’s hard to relax when your educational or professional environment is incredibly combative, which makes reaching out for help all that much more difficult. Plus, in this kind of world, the stereotype of asking for help as a weakness is still prevailing. In a world of competitive education, aggressive business, and cut-throat markets, we often forget that there are people who want us to succeed. If you cannot trust your colleagues or classmates to aid your success and cheer you on in professional development, there are several options you have when it comes to seeking advice.

While discussion boards are not reliable information most of the time, people do share their own professional experiences and setbacks via forums. If you are looking for stories about how people overcame work conflicts, professional dilemmas, and stagnation, you can research different networks to find stories that are similar to yours. While this will not be the same as asking for help directly, it may make you feel less alone in your situation.

If this is not enough and you need some actionable advice about your specific obstacles and problems, there are legit educational and professional coaches and consultants who can help you. The biggest advantage of these professionals is that their advice and help will be completely objective and tailored to your situation. Start by researching different coaching opportunities online and choose the one that’s worth your efforts. This kind of investment can not only help you in your educational and professional development but also help you gain skills that will last you a lifetime! Don’t be afraid to research what’s available out there!

Human Connection

All of us experience issues and setbacks in personal life. These problems, often of intimate and family nature, are often much more challenging to talk about than your professional failures. This is why opening up to a professional or a trusted confidant is even more important in this case.

First and foremost, reaching out for help can greatly improve your attitude towards your problem. Open communication and interaction with fellow human beings can truly make you feel less alone. By sharing your experiences or asking questions about them, you can connect with your interlocutor who can, in turn, share their experience with you or give you a professional perspective. No matter what problem you are going through, we can almost guarantee that there are people in your surroundings who have experienced a similar event. While it may not be identical, their response and advice can help you see your situation in a new light – something that may alleviate stress and help you take action.

Conclusion

Knowing when to seek advice is an indication of maturity and confidence. No one can reach career heights or peace of mind without getting help. While it’s important to keep your independence, you should remember that you are not alone in this world. Ultimately, being able to ask for and receive help will help you grow as an individual and produce better results. Keep this in mind when you are struggling with the next work project or personal issue!