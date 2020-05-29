Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Who You Are… The Most Important Decisions You Will Ever Make Rest On ONE Word…

Life Is A Queen, The Human Mind Her Diamond Gown, The Human Strength, A Fortress... from my poem "Who You Are"

By
Once you are convinced of the great power your mentality has over your life and how you can be in charge of its integrity, your life will never be the same again – Carmen A. K.

Did you ever feel like you had enough? Did you ever reach a point in which you have been hurt so deeply, you were not sure how you could overcome? Did you ever break free from someone who meant the world to you, not knowing how you could ever be whole again? Did you ever see your dreams fade from you because someone whom you loved more than anything held you back from letting your inner starlight radiate to its brightest spark? Did you ever trust someone who fed you false hopes? Did you ever long to be loved by someone who did not know how to love? I do not know you and you do not know me. But what I do know is that if you are human very likely your answer would be YES to, at the very least, one of these questions. Looking back at my life, I can tell you that I, as well as my dear friend Wreck whom you will hear very soon about, had first hand experience with each of these unpleasantries. I could walk you through the details; but, I am not here to drag you through any painful memories which would neither serve you nor empower you. Instead, I want to share with you how I overcame it. In this regard, the first words which I wish to share come from my poem “Who You Are” which allude to what I regard as the most powerful harness of our lives, a phenomenon beyond all others, an enigmatic reality constantly present. Let’s call it “your most fickle friend.” From people’s actions, unexpected or undesired events, to the environment you may be subjected to, your most fickle friend’s well being is at constant threat. You may be surprised to know that your most fickle friend is not someone you meet for dinner on Friday nights, enjoy luxurious birthday plans with, or go shopping with on a Sunday afternoon. Your most fickle friend, believe it or not, is constantly in your grin, has a great reputation for being fickle, and will never ever leave your presence regardless of your desires. Yes, it is a friend you will have for life whether you like it or not. Say hello to your most fickle friend MENTALITY.


No life could reconvene what’s lost
No life could reinstate what’s never been
But where there’s power to unearth the dream
Life is a queen, the human mind her diamond gown
The human strength, a fortress.

Where there is power to unearth the dream, hope, peace, healing, or harmony, in other words the goodness which will lead or can lead you to overcoming, life takes a very different form. My dear friend, the so called Wreck I alluded to earlier, recently asked me “But Carmen, there are all these things that happened to me and all these events in which people have wronged me. How am I ever going to overcome so much?” It is true that MENTALITY can be challenged by many things, from people’s behaviors towards you, the arrival of undesirable events which you have little or no control over, to the very environment you find yourself in, at times, by mere accident. Think of mentality as your ship and all the challenges as the winds and currents that hustle the waves under your ship. As long as you remind yourself that you are at the ship’s wheel, you can direct your ship. In other words, MENTALITY can be shaped by one’s inner power over one’s mind (being in charge at the ship’s wheel) which, like a domino effect, turns into one’s strength (the strength to get over the boisterous winds or currents of the storm). Once you are convinced of the great power your mentality has over your life and how you can be in charge of its integrity, your life will never be the same again. You will know that you can indeed be in control to such great extent that you can position your mentality in a way that enriches your overall life in a positive and uplifting way, despite of anyone or anything. “But Carmen, I don’t even know where to begin” reacted Wreck with a lost gaze in his eyes. I felt compelled, to turn next to my poem “Beyond the Silver Lining,” in order to help my friend Wreck realize that before mastering the skill to shift his mentality, he had to let go of the past and focus all of his energy on the here and now.

Let not an end define a new beginning
Transform the past’s great boulders into the present’s canvas,
Embrace through every brushstroke the future’s eyes of hope
Which glimmer toward you, across the vast unknown.

Wreck, looking puzzled towards me, he goes on asking me “But Carmen, how can one find hope in the vast unknown? That sounds about as safe as sailing my sailing ship right into the storm which I am trying to avoid!” Evidently, Wreck had not paid much attention to what I have mentioned in my previous paragraph. (You know, homo sapiens! We seem to have a real problem hearing at times despite listening!) Thus, I felt compelled to tell him that “There are storms you cannot avoid! There are storms which you never knew would be coming! But you still can face them!” Seeing that Wreck needed to see how the power of one’s mental state can outweigh the power of any storm, I turned the page to the ending stanza of my poem, “Despite The Storm. But before reading on, I explained to Wreck that every life encounter and experience is an opportunity for somethings and that, more often than not, those somethings are defined by our mentality. I made sure that Wreck heard me well when I said that I discovered that as long as I continue to practice harnessing the power of my mentality and shed light upon my thinking in such a way that I pave a way for my continued betterment, I can continue to see progress in my life. “Your most fickle friend, MENTALITY, is not easy to understand or handle. It takes spending a great deal of time studying it, testing it, challenging it, but you will become best friends in due time and soon enough you will see that it will get to serve you in a positive and uplifting way rather than you being enslaved to its fickleness and the negativity that fickleness tends to attract or, even worse, create. If you choose to foster a healthy relationship with your most fickle friend MENTALITY, you will see that, in due time, things will change for the better,” said I before moving on. “I hear meditation, exercise, and poetry are good ways to foster a healthy relationship with my most fickle friend MENTALITY,” asserted Wreck. “Oh yes, my dear friend Wreck, they absolutely are! Especially the poetry!”

I live my life, to breach the storm,
To overcome, to be, to become,
A sturdy ship
Despite the wrath,
To rise above the highest tide
To overcome, to be, to become,
A better me.

And so Wreck and I continued our deep conversation on MENTALITY when he noticed my recently published book “A Poetess’ First Flight” sitting on my coffee table. He knew that every poem excerpt I had shared with him came from that very book. Wreck was interested in having a copy of it for his own coffee table and I, of course, was happy to share with him that he can find it on my publisher’s website with ease at the following link http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/a-poetess-first-flight/ or directly on http://amazon.com depending on whatever satisfied his fancy. Grateful that I touched Wreck’s life in a meaningful way, I felt compelled to share it with you too. After all, what is a creative work for if not to be introduced to the souls who could potentially be touched in a special way by it?

The END

Thank you for the reading
Carmen A. K.
(aka Carmen A. Cisnadean)

    Carmen A. Kraela, The Creative Visionary

    My love and passion for the written word, for the power of language and communication, has led me to receive a Bachelor of Arts in Spanish and a Minor in Russian from the University of South Carolina, a school that graced me with cum laude honors. My intention was born out of an immense appreciation for language as a powerful means of communication, a vital and indispensable component of human life. Studying language and culture, augmented my appreciation for the complexity and importance of language and the written word as a whole in the context of not only human life but also social reality. When I was a child, my favorite toy was a movie projector. I was fascinated with the process of storytelling and loved being the narrator. For me, however, it wasn’t just about the words and how the words were precisely spoken and carefully chosen, but also about the visual art accompanying the words, the experience as a whole, and the overall message which fascinated me. As an undergraduate student, I received an invitation to study and critique foreign film. It was really during this time period, when writing compositions of film critique and analysis that I began to grow a deeper love for the written word out of which an interest in the English language as a medium of expression was born. I can safely say that since then a love for the English language was ignited in my soul.

    In August of 2017, a dear friend asked me a great and important question. As a result of that question, I decided it was really time to give myself entirely to the written word and to honor the artistic talent I have in me, put aside the other projects, focus entirely on my writing, and to simply leap forward wholeheartedly and never look back again. In a time period of only three months, I wrote over seventy poems, created and maintained a Facebook page dedicated to the arts and my poetry, known as “The Creative Visionary,” wrote and published several articles, and was selected as a winning contestant of a writing competition involving the opera "Andrea Chenier" which took me to Milan, Italy and El Teatro Alla Scala in January of 2018. These realizations of my life may be reason to feel a certain humble degree of accomplishment, but the love I possess not only for poetry and the written word but for all the arts surpasses any realization I could ever attain in my life. In February of 2018, I received my first book publishing proposal from America's oldest publishing house. In October of 2018, I decided to sign the contract. By springtime of 2020, my dream will become a reality.

    In my free time, I love to sketch, ink, draw, read, learn, research, listen to classical music, create, spend time in nature, and experiment with words. When it comes to writing, my poetry writing is very closely linked to outstanding music and fantastic visual art, both which serve as major sources of inspiration and influence in my life. I have many artists I adore, but two of my absolute favorites are the Russian artist Michael Cheval and the English artist John William Waterhouse. Two of my favorite composers of music are the Polish composer Abel Korzeniowski and the German composer Hans Zimmer, both composers of film scores, and composers like Dvorak, Wagner, Paganini, Rossini, Schubert, Vivaldi, Korsakov, Mozart, Saint-Saëns, to name just a few. When it comes to literature the list would be too long, but I will state that I deeply love the romantics and that my favorite poet happens to be a poetess and her name is Emily Dickinson not because I could necessarily classify her as a romantic but because I can classify her as a relentless realist.

    In summary, I am a woman that believes in the power and beauty of authentic artistic expression, in the idea that dreams can be attained with perseverance and passion, in the power to be a positive influence in the world. I am also a woman that highly supports the idea that it's never too late to change the direction of your life and do what you absolutely love. Lastly, I desire to close this introduction by stating that I truly believe that my goal in inspiring and challenging the hearts and minds of people I encounter all around the world is truly the greatest accomplishment I will ever attain as a writer. This is why I write and love writing, the most. It's about people, about making a difference, about touching hearts as I pour out my own.

    From the heart,
    Carmen A. Kraela
    (a.k.a Carmen A. Cisnadean)

     

    The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    “From Avocation To Vocation: How I Turned My Hobby Into A Career” With Brittany Finkle, CEO of Happily Ever Borrowed

    by Yitzi Weiner at Authority Magazine
    Community//

    How To Crack Your Inner Wisdom

    by Ahmed Muneeb
    Community//

    5 Toxic Thoughts that Sabotage Getting Over Someone

    by Mitzi Bockmann

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.