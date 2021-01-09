Which Way Shall You Choose?

“You have two choices…

The first will lead you to happiness.

The other ~ to the madness!

My advice to you is, don’t step aside!”

~ The Cheshire Cat, Alice in Wonderland

Do not be afraid to go it alone for it is a test of your self-trust. You see, you cannot be alone – but – the guardians that travel with you are not always of this earth. Some may be but others will only be sensed by your inner magic and inner senses.

Just as Frodo Baggins in Lord of the Rings meets up with Strider at the inn when Gandalf is delayed, and Mr. Rogers taught children to “always look for the helpers”, so too do you have more help than you can imagine. However, they only appear when needed – and if you hide or do not trust yourself enough to deserve the future your soul has in mind for you – well then, you cannot sense them or see them, which has caused you not to believe in them, especially when you need them!

Can you see the cosmic set up in that? This game of life is all about trust, not of others but trust in yourself.

Let 2021 be the year you fully embrace your own magic and trust yourself.

There is much more to come for humanity and you’d be wise to remember that there is nothing you cannot create your way through. We will all be challenged in ways to trust ourselves and create in this coming year. Both collectively and individually. We are a group of souls incarnated together in agreement with one another. In essence, we are all cosmically connected.

Do not fear it. Do not deny yourself the opportunity to experience your grand magic. If you find yourself in challenging circumstances tune into your inner wisdom, trust your intuition, expect your guides and guardians to travel with you and create your path forward. When you need them, they always answer your call.

You are here to master this skill and the only way of mastery is to walk into any situation knowing that your future self has already worked this out, and call it into your present moment.

What if challenges were more illusion that reality?

What if dreams were more reality than illusion?

What if the Cheshire Cat in Alice in Wonderland had it right?

“Would you tell me, please, which way I ought to go from here?” “That depends a good deal on where you want to get to,” said the Cat. “I don’t much care where—” said Alice. “Then it doesn’t matter which way you go,” said the Cat.

And my favorite of all:

“Imagination is the only weapon in the war with reality.”

It’s time to shake loose the rigid patterns of belief you hold.

It’s time to stop projecting the past out in front of you, walking into it and calling it “new” and “real.” If you don’t care where you’re going, it doesn’t much matter what you do. But if you do care about where you’re going, then it’s time to become much more conscious about what and how you create.

You are so much more capable than you think you are.

What if I told you the harder your challenges are the more masterful a soul you are?

We only choose the hard roads when we absolutely know we are getting closer to the finish line and will never have to test ourselves this way again. So get on with it, the sooner you believe you will always have what you need, including spirit team support, the sooner you can lean into 2021 and walk just a little taller, stand just a little straighter and open up your creative and intuitive flow just a bit wider. That’s all you need to do…

An entire Universe lives inside the concept of you trusting yourself.

Don’t you want to see where it leads?

So, which way shall you choose….

P.S. if you recall in a previous note I spoke of having some fun creating just what I need at the store when I need it. This week it was a package of almond flour pizza crust ingredients. There were none …and then there was one. This time the store clerk saw it happen. He looked at me and said “how on earth did that appear at the back of the shelf?” My response, “why does it have to be from earth?” I’m quite sure he left afraid of the strange girl in the baking isle.