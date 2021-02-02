|Introduction…
|Where is your mind living right now?
|* Where are you now…
|Let’s start with staying present, living in the moment and being centered.
|* Where do you want to be…
|There is the past, the future and the present moment. Most of us have a difficult time being centered, living in the present. Yesterday is history, it is over; and it cannot be changed. You must learn from it and let it go. The future has not happened yet. Thinking of the future ( which I call “Future Tripping”) creates stress, leading to anxiety (free floating fear.) Not the greatest feeling, experiencing a lack of control. The present moment is right now. At present you are reading this article. When we are centered in the present moment, we are able to experience balance, think clearly; while not missing things in our life.
|* This is what you want…
|Where is your mind living right now? That’s right, in the present moment. What as happened in the past, is over, and will never change, time to release it to the Universe. Trying to decide what is happening next week or next month, puts you into “future tripping.” This only jams up your head, you don’t really know. The only constant in the Universe is change (hold on to that.) We try to figure out or plan the future because it gives us a sense of control. That is a false sense of control. I have a much better idea. How about trying to live in the present, what are you doing in this moment? It takes practice. It is our natural inclination to ruminate about our past and try to predict our future. With mindfulness (and a lot of practice) you can “catch” yourself, therefore pull your mind back to your present. I
know this will align your mind with the moment you are experiencing.
|Summary…
|The way to real balance, being centered and at peace with yourself; is to stay PRESENT. Leave the past behind you (and learn from it.) The future has not happened yet, so you are in uncharted waters. The present moment is what you are living right now, put one foot in front of the other; baby steps. This process will not happen over night, we are hard wired against it. When you start to feel anxious, unsure, regretful; ask yourself “is this happening right now?” The answer 90% of the time is going to be “NO.” Pull yourself back into your present, relax and enjoy your life.
