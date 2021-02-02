Where is your mind living right now? That’s right, in the present moment. What as happened in the past, is over, and will never change, time to release it to the Universe. Trying to decide what is happening next week or next month, puts you into “future tripping.” This only jams up your head, you don’t really know. The only constant in the Universe is change (hold on to that.) We try to figure out or plan the future because it gives us a sense of control. That is a false sense of control. I have a much better idea. How about trying to live in the present, what are you doing in this moment? It takes practice. It is our natural inclination to ruminate about our past and try to predict our future. With mindfulness (and a lot of practice) you can “catch” yourself, therefore pull your mind back to your present. I

know this will align your mind with the moment you are experiencing.