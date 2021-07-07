Contributor Log In/Sign Up
When You Have Motivation, You Are More Determined To Create The Life That You Want To Live – Andrew Thomas

If you want to achieve greatness, you need to stop asking for permission. This is why motivation is important in life because it stops asking questions and aligns you to work towards your goals. Do you lack enthusiasm and a zest for life? Are you somebody who believes that I will do that' but never […]

Andrew Thomas
Andrew Thomas

If you want to achieve greatness, you need to stop asking for permission. This is why motivation is important in life because it stops asking questions and aligns you to work towards your goals.

Do you lack enthusiasm and a zest for life? Are you somebody who believes that I will do that’ but never actually does it. If you never do what you intend to do, you may well have a problem with motivation. When you have motivation, you are driven and more determined to create the life that you want to live.

The man who is always energetic and motivated to move forward and create a name for himself is Andrew Thomas. He has made headlines for being a globally recognised sports manager as well as an entrepreneur. “When life allows you to raise the stakes, double down, go all-in, bet on yourself.” He is very thankful for the support of his family and friends as well as for the Sports Agency he is currently working in, as it has given him a lot of opportunities to develop other aspects of his career as well. 

He says, motivation is an important life skill. The reason it’s important is because every person on this earth is unique and has a purpose. To steward your purpose well, you have to be motivated to work towards your goals which helps your dreams become a reality. Not1 just for your sake, but the sake of others as well.

You become the like the people you surround yourself with. Perhaps the first and most important step in learning how to become motivated is to take a look at other people. Watch them carefully and look for positive or upbeat people. The effect that they will have on you is important. You will begin to see how these positive people motivate themselves. As a result you will learn how to motivate yourself as well said Andrew Thomas.

I believe that motivation is extremely important. No matter what you want to achieve in life, it all starts with your desire and motivation. You need the motivation to take action and to build habits.

While it is true that we cannot solely rely on motivation to reach our goals and to act on our dreams, motivation is still very much needed when it comes to taking initiative and achieving overall success in life said Andrew Thomas.

He concludes that success will never land in your lap – no matter how motivated you may be. When you set your goals, it’s important to also create a plan to reach those goals. How will you get there? What do you have to do to reach your end goal?

Alexander Maxwell, CEO at Maxwell Digitals

Internet Entrepreneur | Digital Marketing Expert | Marketing Consultant | Stock Market Enthusiast|| Founder & CEO at Maxwell Digitals, based in California.

