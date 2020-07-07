Contributor Log In/Sign Up
When was the last time you visited an Energy Vortex? Here are my Top Five Plus The Nameless.

I might have discovered new Energy Vortexes in my dreams. Photo by George Hiles on Unsplash “Whoever passed through it always came back with something extraordinary to tell good or bad, sometimes horrific, when they came back” — The Nameless There are Energy Vortexes all around the world. Some of them we know about others we don’t. Many of my fiction stories […]

By

I might have discovered new Energy Vortexes in my dreams.

Photo by George Hiles on Unsplash

“Whoever passed through it always came back with something extraordinary to tell good or bad, sometimes horrific, when they came back” — The Nameless

There are Energy Vortexes all around the world. Some of them we know about others we don’t. Many of my fiction stories talk about these Vortexes we don’t know about, which I might have discovered in my dreams. A lot of my writing comes from my dreams.

I was fascinated to learn about the Energy Vortex in the Peruvian Andes when I first read “The Celestine Prophecy” by James Redfield. In that area, people could see everyone’s auras and the auras of the trees and animals. There was an intense feeling of calm, peace and serenity. There was a strong sense of oneness, harmony and spiritual well-being.

This is how you feel when you go to “Tamadaba” Natural Park mountain peak in Gran Canaria. When you reach the mountain peak, you are at the same level as the clouds. Sometimes you are above the clouds. You can see them moving in front of you. It’s like being in heaven.

Energy Vortexes have more earthy energy than any other places. They are locations that swirl around high levels of energy. It is thought that Energy Vortexes are located at the Ley Lines which are believed to random lines of natural energy that compose the Earth’s electromagnetic field. There isn’t a map of the Earth’s Ley Lines, as we have not learnt to find them or measure them, but a theory maintains that we can trace Ley Lines by connecting ancient or sacred sites throughout the world.

Many wonders have been reported in regards to the powerful spiritual and healing properties of Energy Vortexes. People gain a greater connection with themselves, Earth and the Universe when in prayer or meditation. The Vortexes give feelings of peace and balance. Energy Vortexes can help in promoting reflection, clarity or profound insight. Others have produced substantial physical or emotional rejuvenation.

Five Energy Vortexes around the world

Glastonbury, England

Glastonbury is located in southwestern England, and you can find multiple ancient and medieval sites including Glastonbury Tor, a tower on a hill which is linked to the legend of King Arthur, also the ruins of Glastonbury Abbey. This monastery was built in the early 8th century.

Es Vedrà, Ibiza, Spain

Es Vedrà is a large limestone rock jutting out of the Mediterranean Sea off the west coast Ibiza. It reaches over 1300 feet above the sea. It is believed that Es Vedra is the tip of the sunken and lost city of Atlantis. The limestone rock that emerges from the sea is thought to be the third most magnetic place in the world after the Bermuda Triangle and Magnetic North Pole. Its powerful magnetic field leaves compasses spinning and birds disoriented. Es Vedrà is made similar limestone as the Egyptian Pyramids, Stonehenge, and the Mayan ruins in Tulum, Mexico.

Stonehenge, Wiltshire, England

One of the most famous ancient sites in the world dating back nearly 5,000 years is Stonehenge. The 100 upright stones arranged in a circular shape are thought to have been a burial site or ceremonial grounds. Mystics believe that Stonehenge is the meeting place of 14 Ley Lines.

The Great Pyramid of Giza, Egypt

One of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World. The Great Pyramid of Giza is the oldest and largest of the three Egyptian pyramids outside El Giza, Egypt. The pyramids were built approximately between 2550 and 2490 B.C. At that time, Egypt was one of the most significant powers in the world. This Pyramid accumulates electromagnetic energy inside its chambers.

Mayan Ruins, Tulum, Mexico

The city was built on the Yucatan Peninsula, about 80 miles south of Cancun, during the late 13th century. Tulum was, in ancient times, a major seaport for the Mayan Kingdom, well known as a hub for trading jade and turquoise. Scientists believe that the dominant energy in the location is due to the asteroid that hit the Earth and wiped out the dinosaurs 66 million years ago, which landed in the area we now know as Tulum.

The Nameless speaks of an Energy Vortex that was popular due to how ordinary people who visited returned with and extraordinary mindset.

