When Trust Becomes a Concern

When Trust Becomes a Concern

By Sargun Bedi

By Sargun Bedi

Betrayal of any sort as well as not getting along with some people can create trust issues for many. A thinking error developed in this process could lead to believing that giving 100% in any relationship could make one lose that very relation.


Although it’s a given fact that with the passage of time, things change, people change and every situation demands a different role from a person. However, when a person develops concerns in trusting others, it means he or she is still being a victim of the past. And being a victim can make a person react emotionally and impulsively leading to destructive decisions.

Giving one’s best always or giving too much can leave people in a confused state, feeling guilty or regretful. The boundary gets crossed without realizing that they themselves gave that space to others in the first place. This leaves very little capacity for a person to determine their own actions and ends up blaming others for not going miles; just what this person expected as a reciprocation. That is where it becomes significant to understand that everyone’s language of love and relationship style is different. Some people who are so ‘giving’ end up doing more than half the task of the other without even being asked. Though, done with a good intention, may or may not get appreciation as expected leaving the person feeling dejected. Setting up a healthy boundary is what calls for the action. A boundary of being self-aware of the present situation.


This thought that giving 100% would mean losing that significant other, be it a friend, romantic partner or a sibling needs to change where building capacity in giving people a chance and being open enough to embrace differences can be placed. This could create a space to understand that a healthy boundary wouldn’t make the person feel worked up, misused or betrayed and also help him or her develop an insight to accepting more perspectives than just one. First by giving oneself a chance, can he or she trust others. Gradually, leading towards building healthier connects and not being judgmental of oneself or others.

    Professional

    Sargun Bedi, Counselling Psychologist at Lucid Mind {Strengthening Souls}

    Sargun Bedi is the founder of Lucid Mind, a service brand that offers a platform of soul searching and self-development in an empathetically valued zone. She is a professional counselling psychologist with 9+ years of experience as an author, transformational coach, versatile behavioral trainer, facilitative speaker and creative writer. She has earned her M.sc from Northumbria University, England and a PGdip in counselling psychology from Amity University whilst developing a strong hold on therapy models such as CBT, REBT, ACT and psychometric testing. Besides this, she has authored a book named life- a mixed state which portrays various life domains through poetry & has recently co-authored a book named, 'Revive & Thrive'; available on seller websites online. She has been awarded for being a ‘SMART Psychologist 2019’ by Magicka, a woman entrepreneurial platform.
    She has trained and counselled various ages and sects of people from different walks of life. Her expertise in professional counselling is posh and upselling. Her forte lies in the minute observations and scientific methodology to understand humans in various settings. This becomes essential in analyzing human behavior, perception, attitudes, abilities and apprehensions, carving out ways in bringing the needed paradigm shift in the society at large. She has conducted extensive workshops in various PSUs as well as at University & school level on counselling processes, mentoring, stress management, anxiety, SDPs, FDPs etc as a behavioral & corporate trainer. Overtime,she has built her qualitative/quantitative research skills with publications in UGC journals. Her published projects include, ‘Cultural impact on happiness and well-being of older adults’ & ‘EAP: A valuable addition. Her scholarly interests range widely from social aspects in psychology, developmental patterns to life, counselling, positive psychology and therapeutic interventions.
    She has worked with labels like amity university max hospital, metro hospital and ipssr. She has counselled and coached over 9000+ people till now and aims to
    Ms. SARGUN BEDI
    COUNSELLING PSYCHOLOGIST
    grow that number to 20,000+ people by the end of year 2021. Her goal is to facilitate and empower people facing everyday challenges of life. With the help of counselling skills and therapeutic interventions, she aims to help people reach their balancing mechanisms and unravel their potential that is hidden behind the window of pain, confusion and regret. Some of the concerns that she undertakes include anxiety, mild depression, low self-esteem, relationship issues, conflict management, bullying, stress and worries, loss and grief, problem solving, time management, anger management, career and more. She utilizes integrative approaches and custom-made therapeutic interventions. Her eclecticism is dynamically solution focused, keeping the humanistic base stronger and analytical base sharper.

