Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

When People, Planet And Purpose Come Together, How The Time For Omnipreneurship Is Now

As many of us adjust to changes at work and in life, we are seeing a new emphasis on human and value-based qualities of leadership. Management teams from corporations to independent businesses are being called to cultivate greater self-awareness as they consider their impact on people and the planet whilst expanding their focus on purpose. […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
PEOPLE PURPOSE PLANET OMNIPRENEURSHIP HEMA VYAS HEADER FOR THRIVE

As many of us adjust to changes at work and in life, we are seeing a new emphasis on human and value-based qualities of leadership. Management teams from corporations to independent businesses are being called to cultivate greater self-awareness as they consider their impact on people and the planet whilst expanding their focus on purpose. Last year, McKinsey expressed how “CEOs are elevating their ‘to be’ lists to the same level as their ‘to do’ lists in order to support and show up for their teams.” At the same time, home working is now around 28-42% of the US labour force with similar trends in Europe. We may have remote meetings and reporting lines that suggest business as usual, but effectively many of us are now called to take self-leadership to a new level in order to perform at our best. In the evolving workplace, heart-based communication, transparency and taking care of the full spectrum of wellbeing from financial to emotional are key to success in business as well as in our own lives. 

As a psychologist and life leadership mentor I see how the people and businesses that stand to flourish have a more holistic perspective,  seeing everyone and everything as interconnected. Taking responsibility for all aspects of our lives and being examples of what we want to see in the world may well be the positive theme to come out of 2020. A great model for this is omnipreneurship which can act as a true north whilst we search for more sustainable ways of being. There is an emerging global trend of investors choosing to fund companies whose practices align with their personal ethics and value systems. In the same way, an increasing number of people prefer to work in environments where there are meaningful goals as well as profits. These employees want good salaries but also to feel as though they are making a difference.

Omnipreneurs have the intention to think and act with a sense of what’s in it for the whole and realise meaning and success are integral to one another. The entrepreneurial qualities of determination, innovation and the courage to take risks are shared by omnipreneurs. What differentiates is that for the latter, health and humanity are a priority alongside business objectives. This perspective sets the tone for leadership that recognises how a business thrives only when every employee is empowered and that a healthy, happy society is one where everyone has a chance to find and express their own versions of success. One further positive is that the attitude of omnipreneurs allows them to make what seems impossible or unobtainable within reach. A great example comes from spiritual leader Amma. Working with an ethos of ‘heart and mind,’ she and her team have established the prolific NGO, Embracing The World, which since 2004 has given over $75m in fund relief to about forty countries. When the global leader Neste, a Finnish oil-refining firm, took the decision to focus on renewable energy it had massive infrastructure challenges. However, it realised that success included building shared objectives between teams. According to a 2020 consumer survey from Accenture “It’s an imperative for consumers that these (medium to large) businesses care for their employees and customers – and they will judge them if they don’t.” 67% of consumers agree companies “will ‘build back better’ by investing in longer-term, sustainable and fair solutions.” Further back in 2019 their global survey of 30,000 customers found that 62% of them want companies to “take a stand on current and broadly relevant issues like sustainability, transparency or fair employment practices.” 

The core principles of an omnipreneurial organisation include supporting a genuine sense of balance. The events of 2020 have led some companies to seek counsel from external wellbeing specialists in order to amplify adaptability. A recent study in Harvard Business Review projected that “the future of work will include a more holistic view of employee wellbeing…emotional, mental and spiritual health of workers along with the physical.” This can be expressed by allowing people to have quality time for their personal lives and therefore achieving a true work/life balance with healthy boundaries. For instance, there are many, especially senior leaders, who feel that working long hours is normal and expected rather than the exception. When all aspects of one’s life are supported people perform at their optimal best and have a chance to be more creative, like incubating new and innovative ideas which will enable them to give back to their workplaces and communities whilst having the space to also focus on themselves.

Omnipreneurship sets the tone for inclusive, evolutionary leadership. When there is a lack of sharing and transparency within companies employees are more likely to feel stress, disengagement and apathy. Some leaders are naturally empathetic and perceptive enough to bring diverse thinkers on board with their vision, whilst others may struggle. The good news is that these skills, even emotional awareness and intuition, can also be learnt.  Consciousness is raised when one is given the toolkit to connect with the heart’s intelligence as well as the mind. Considering the decrease in the amount of physical contact people are having, more than ever it is necessary for employers to foster a culture of worth and collaboration amongst team members whilst promoting their independence. Omnipreneurs want all their staff to have the space to think critically and share their unique views. When everyone is moving forwards there is an overall sense of cohesion, the micro reflects the macro, and organisations are better able to flow with the creative impulse that informs all of life. 

    Hema Vyas, Psychologist, Corporate Wellness & Life Leadership Mentor, International Speaker, Omnipreneur, Author of Heart Renaissance. Bridges the gap between where you are to your most expansive potential at Hema Vyas

    Hema Vyas is a renowned speaker on heart wisdom, human consciousness, spirituality, health, energy medicine and the science of Ayurveda and for almost thirty years she has been practising as a psychologist and life leadership mentor. 

    Clients credit Hema with providing needle-turning solutions to the previously unsolvable and sometimes invisible problems whilst creating the space to surface hidden opportunities. She works with individuals, corporates, start-ups and diverse global audiences to bring about an alignment in heart, mind and body intelligence for optimal creativity, critical-thinking and cohesion. Hema enables leaders to overcome internal and external barriers so that they can connect with their vision, intuition and creativity. She is not afraid to suggest transformation where it is needed, whilst amplifying that which is working.

    Hema’s work is about connecting ancient wisdom to solve the problems of modern times, especially by understanding the significance of the heart. Hema leads international retreats which are fully immersive, workshops and events that align and restore heart, mind and body. Her signature 'Heart Renaissance - Path to Prosperity' experience in Kerala celebrated its 10th anniversary in January 2020. She also has a Heart Renaissance online community, with meditations, tools and resources to help tap into the heart space.

    In 2019 she was the keynote speaker at the Conscious Living and Working conference in Dublin. She also led a Heart Wisdom workshop series at London’s Soho House and gave talks at The Conduit, and Design Centre at Chelsea Harbour, London. She was asked to speak at the Dubai Future Foundation in the UAE, guided a Prosperity Consciousness workshop at the UK’s Mind, Body, Spirit, Wellbeing Festival. More recently, she guided virtual and live workshops for Bamford and was a speaker at the Credibility Nation Summit, Global Women's Voice as well as featuring on the Awarepreneurs and Conscious Leadership Now podcast series. 

    The vision she holds is one of true prosperity for all: health, wealth, love, passion and purpose working in unity. Her most recent keynotes and corporate development programs are on the subject of omnipreneurship. Omnipreneurship describes a set of values that prioritise health and humanity alongside business objectives, with the potential to be expressed in an organisation or as an independent: where meaning and success are intrinsic to one another. When we move into the space of omnipreneurship, taking personal responsibility for ourselves and impacting all that is around us, then what has seemed impossible or unobtainable becomes within our reach. 

    Connect with Hema to explore further:

    Website www.hemavyas.com 

    LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/in/hemavyas

    Instagram @thehemavyas

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Ela Staniak Leaupepe of ‘Feminine Leaders’: “Be that captain who never leaves his ship”

    by Fotis Georgiadis
    Community//

    Kerwin Rae: “The challenge of maintaining calm and assertive leadership that demonstrates trust”

    by Fotis Georgiadis
    Community//

    Susan Nefzger: “A Practical Guide to Awareness”

    by Ben Ari

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.