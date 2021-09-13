When “Normal” Feels Abnormal: A Tentative Return to Campus Life

As vaccination numbers continue to increase and the number of COVID-19 cases fall, many higher education institutions around the world are considering returning to their “normal” practices. What does this mean? No more virtual classes, a return to on-campus housing, laboratory hours becoming mandatory once again, and so on. As many studies have recorded, COVID-19 related restrictions, such as online-only classes and lack of in-person social interactions, took their toll on students’ mental health. But as restrictions lift, returning to a relatively normal world brings its own set of anxieties. In these unprecedented times, it’s extremely important to monitor your mental health and find healthy strategies to deal with stress. Here are a few suggestions:

Go easy on yourself.

First of all, it’s important to regulate our expectations not only from the world around us, but also from ourselves. We are all just emerging from one of the most collectively stressful times in human history. After all that you’ve endured, there’s bound to be some residual anxiety and stress that could impact your focus, cognitive abilities, emotional regulation, and so on. On top of that, many students might feel increased anxiety thinking about everything they need to do now to make up for what they missed during the pandemic.

The solution isn’t to ignore these issues and hyper-focus on getting back to normal. Instead, acknowledge your resilience and strength in surviving this tough period of your life, and be kind to yourself as you go forward. A short period of low GPA in your resume isn’t the end of the world. It’s perfectly fine if you feel nervous as you prepare for your school interviews. Focus on self-care and self-improvement, and don’t chastise yourself for perceived failures. Believing in yourself and your abilities is the first step to breaking the cycle of low productivity and low self-confidence.

Get help if needed.

As stressful as it was living through a pandemic, the situation did come with a few silver linings. Thanks to most in-person activities being cancelled, many students found they had much more free time. As a result, in some ways, time management actually became easier as students had more time to devote to completing their college essays and other assignments, or working towards other commitments like professional program or grad school applications. The transition from this relatively lighter schedule to a more packed traditional schedule is bound to be a little tricky. You once again have to factor in the time to get to your classes, attend various mandatory in-person activities, participate in extracurriculars, and so on.

In this situation, don’t be afraid to get help if needed. Some necessary skills may be rusty – for example, after a year of no clinical hours or lab work, you might need a little extra coaching to get back to speed. Don’t hesitate to ask for that help from your professors or TAs if you need it. If you’re struggling to find time to work on your school applications, you can always connect with application advisors who can guide you about the best way to make use of your limited time. If you’re just feeling generally overwhelmed and stressed out by your daily schedule, consider if counselling or therapy could help you find the right techniques to cope.

Remember, there’s no shame in admitting that you’re struggling. There are bound to be a few bumps in the road and its perfectly fine to ask for help as you get back into the groove.

Make time for social engagement and fun.

As we’re not fully past the COVID-19 threat, “non-essential” activities like social gatherings are still largely restricted at many universities. So, as you get back into a normal academic and extracurricular schedule, don’t forget to make time for social engagements and fun, in whatever capacity you can. Make sure you spend time with your loved ones and friends within your own social circle. Continue with any hobbies and other at-home engagement activities you picked up during the pandemic. This is essential to maintaining a positive, motivated state of mind as you slowly return to normal.

Conclusion: A little self-care goes a long way!

After a year of uncertainty, delay, and enormous anxiety, it’s perfectly natural to want to rush back to the way things used to be. As you enjoy the greater freedoms that come with lifting restrictions, make sure you monitor your health, both mental and physical, and take care of yourself. It’s important to be kind to yourself and others, keeping in mind the tremendous changes we’ve endured in a short period of time.