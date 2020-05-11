Contributor Log In/Sign Up
When in Doubt: Send Food

You can worry, or you can ACT

I have been searching for ways to be useful during the pandemic. I needed something to DO while worrying about my son who works in the emergency department of a large city hospital, far away from home.

I am a class-A worrier. I can worry until my hair falls out. If worrying burned calories, I’d be a skeleton. When my son is assigned to the Covid tents, I am especially active in the worry department. I clean out closets, move furniture; once I took down all the window screens and scrubbed them clean in the shower. That, of course, does nothing to help my son. So I asked him, “What do hospital workers need?”

His answer: “Food.” The hospital cafeterias are closed. After a 12-hour shift, he is too tired to cook a healthy meal or even visit a grocery store.

If I could, I’d fly to his city and prepare his meals. Instead, I sent him a pre-made meal, expertly packaged and wrapped with love, overnight express. It sat at his door for nine hours waiting for him to return from his shift. Nine hours in the hot desert sun.

Then, I had an idea. If I couldn’t feed my child, I’d feed someone else’s. I’d send a healthy and balanced meal to the staff of the local hospital’s emergency department. I called the main ER phone number and asked how many people work in the emergency department on a given night. Nurses, doctors, technicians, janitors. Everyone. Then, I called a restaurant we have frequented over the years, a local establishment with great food and excellent heart. The owner, grateful for the income and the opportunity, doubled the number of meals and threw in desserts for free.

Food! How easy is that!?

Lisa K Friedman, Writer, Worrier, Dog Lover

Lisa's work appears in the NY Times, Smithsonian and in the Huffington Post where she maintained a humor column for a few years. Her fiction is published in literary journals and in anthologies.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
