“When eating fruit, remember the one who planted the tree.”

This lovely ancient proverb from Vietnam reminds us something we all already know: The importance of feeling deep gratitude for the good people and the good fortune in our lives, no matter how large or small.

We are living in uncertain and unsettling times. And to survive and to thrive we need calm, we need strength, we need conviction, we need resilience and, I believe, we need gratitude. Because no one does this alone.

Hopefully there are, in all of our lives, ordinary and extraordinary blessings that we can choose to appreciate and embrace—for some of us we have children or grandchildren or parents or siblings or a beloved dog or cat who need our love and attention and give us countless blessings.  For other it may be a job that demands our passion and persistence, or a cause or mission that drives us. 

For most of us we have had people in our life in the past or present whom we are deeply grateful—people who are there for us when times got tough–times when we needed to talk—and when just hearing their voice, just hearing the pure hello on the phone was enough to lift our spirits.

I want to share with you some of my favorite words and poems from people I admire so much about gratitude, about resilience, and about the inner light of every human being.

Albert Schweitzer was an extraordinary human being: medical doctor and surgeon, author, man of the cloth, and winner of the Nobel Peace Prize in 1952. I love his quote on gratitude—I repeat it all the time:

“At times, our own light goes out and is rekindled by a spark from another person. Each of us has cause to think with deep gratitude of those who have lighted the flame within us.”

One underlying message of gratitude is that we should appreciate whatever gift that comes our way, be it grand or modest. Happiness comes from the acceptance.

As the Buddhist proverb advises: “Enough is a feast.”

Bob Roth, CEO at David Lynch Foundation

For nearly 50 years, Bob has taught Transcendental Meditation to thousands of people; is the author of the New York Times bestseller, “Strength in Stillness: The Power of Transcendental Meditation; and the CEO of the David Lynch Foundation, a global nonprofit which has taught meditation to more than one million people in 35 countries. Bob is the host of the iHeartRadio podcast “Stay Calm,” the SiriusXM radio show “Success Without Stress,” and is a frequent speaker at thought-leader conferences such as Google Zeitgeist, Aspen Ideas Festival and Aspen Brain Institute, Global Wellness Summit, WIsdom2.0, and Summit.

 

People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

