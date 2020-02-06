Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

When Are We Going to Use This in Real Life?

A couple of weeks ago I shared my thought processes that went behind releasing the new phase of my website (you can read that blog here). The key takeaway was to stop waiting for things to be perfect. Stop waiting until you have all the pieces figured out. Be okay with it being “good enough” […]

By

A couple of weeks ago I shared my thought processes that went behind releasing the new phase of my website (you can read that blog here). The key takeaway was to stop waiting for things to be perfect. Stop waiting until you have all the pieces figured out. Be okay with it being “good enough” and just get something out there.

Let’s take it old school today and go all the way back to high school science class  – which was over 20 years ago for me but here we go 😂 Thankfully I have my girl Jacqueline (who’s a science teacher) to help me realize when we can actually use some of that stuff we learned in school! LOL!

Newton’s first law of motion states that an object at rest stays at rest and an object in motion stays in motion.

Once you put your idea or whatever it is out there – into MOTION – it’s going to keep moving. It’s going to evolve and grow and change naturally in the way it is supposed to.
You’ll reflect, you’ll get feedback and you’ll be part of the process in allowing it to evolve and grow. Once it’s in motion, it evolves. 

If it sits on the shelf forever until it’s “perfect” – that’s where it will remain. 

If we want to be in growth, we have to be willing to make the choices that push us into the uncomfortable zones. That energy, paired with your intentions, is what helps that thing actually evolve. There’s where the magic happens. 

Everything for growth is dependent upon an actionable step that pushes you out of your comfort zone and that allows things to get into motion. It’s just science, friends 😉


Now – go put something out there!!

Charlotte Ferreux, Certified High Performance Coach | Rebellious Entrepreneur | Leadership + Development Consultant | Interaction Junkie

Charlotte Ferreux, from Castlegar, BC, Canada is passionate about helping others reach their highest potential. She has the ability to help her world-wide clients achieve transformational results based on her direct coaching style. She mixes in a fun, compassionate, yet challenging approach that gets to the root of the issue.

Her innate strength is people. Outside of being a world-wide Certified High Performance Coach, she is the founder of Thrive Consulting. She specializes in helping businesses create a people-focused culture through the implementation of the right systems and processes and has her brand and podcast - Change by Choice.
Charlotte has 20 years of valuable restaurant, retail, and operational experience focusing primarily in leadership development and senior management roles. Charlotte worked for Lululemon Athletica through the majority of their growth prior to and through their IPO (from 3 to over 100 stores). She was accountable for multi-million dollar regions while ensuring they had a strong people culture. Charlotte is the board VP of her local Chamber of Commerce and on the Community Futures Central Kootenay board of directors, where she is able to give back to the business communities. She also teaches spin classes at Oranj Fitness and has a strong background in health coaching, which is a huge asset to her coaching clients.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Jess Voigt Page Music Career Entrepreneurship
Community//

A body in motion tends to stay in motion. Newton’s laws of motion and your music (or arts) career!

by Jess Voigt Page
Community//

The Physics of Stress-Free Productivity: Newton’s First Law on Getting Things Done the Easy Way.

by Mayo Oshin
Community//

Newton’s Law of Motion, Nietzsche’s Will and the Secret to Getting Things Done

by Siim Land

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.