When Are We Going to Use This in Real Life?

A couple of weeks ago I shared my thought processes that went behind releasing the new phase of my website (you can read that blog here). The key takeaway was to stop waiting for things to be perfect. Stop waiting until you have all the pieces figured out. Be okay with it being “good enough” and just get something out there.



Let’s take it old school today and go all the way back to high school science class – which was over 20 years ago for me but here we go 😂 Thankfully I have my girl Jacqueline (who’s a science teacher) to help me realize when we can actually use some of that stuff we learned in school! LOL!



Newton’s first law of motion states that an object at rest stays at rest and an object in motion stays in motion.



Once you put your idea or whatever it is out there – into MOTION – it’s going to keep moving. It’s going to evolve and grow and change naturally in the way it is supposed to.

You’ll reflect, you’ll get feedback and you’ll be part of the process in allowing it to evolve and grow. Once it’s in motion, it evolves.



If it sits on the shelf forever until it’s “perfect” – that’s where it will remain.



If we want to be in growth, we have to be willing to make the choices that push us into the uncomfortable zones. That energy, paired with your intentions, is what helps that thing actually evolve. There’s where the magic happens.



Everything for growth is dependent upon an actionable step that pushes you out of your comfort zone and that allows things to get into motion. It’s just science, friends 😉



Now – go put something out there!!