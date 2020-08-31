Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

What’s The Impact Of Sharing Your Emotions In The Workplace?

Expressing your emotions can be used to create even more impact and greater connection.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

His emotions were hindering his ability to deal with things the way an effective leader should. I also heard him say that he believed emotions, especially those of a CEO, don’t belong in the workplace. So even though he felt them, he never showed them. 

He believed that he would be seen as weak, if he showed emotion on the job. He always thought that a good leader was unfailingly strong and didn’t let his feelings get in the way of success.

My client had reached out to me because he was having trouble coming to terms with the direction his business was heading in. It had grown quickly. Perhaps too quickly. The culture had changed. No longer the supportive, collaborative type he had worked so hard to foster in the firm’s infancy. Now, too many teams operating independently. In silos. Moving in too many different directions. He was proud of the firm’s financial success, but worried about its future. Its sustainability.

Challenge Limiting Beliefs

I shared with him that limiting beliefs hold you back from success. If you don’t believe something is possible, you’re not likely to attempt it. Even if you do, you won’t devote much energy to achieving the goal. 

More often than not, you accept a limiting belief as true because you’ve learned it from someone else, from something that happened to you, or from another “authority,” such as the media, a book, or a movie.

I challenged his limiting belief that emotions are best left out of business in several ways—I asked him to provide evidence to the contrary, explore where the belief came from, and look at the effect it was having on his life.

We explored and discussed several different perspectives and possibilities:

What if, the management team he relied on to communicate on his behalf, left employees feeling my client had changed? Aloof. Cold. Focused on different priorities now. No longer embodying the values and safeguarding the culture that initially drew them to his firm. More concerned with profits than people, these days.

What if, neither feeling his emotions, nor sharing them, left employees hesitant to share their’s with him? Believing he might not welcome it. Consequently, feeling unseen and unheard.

What if, emotions didn’t make him look weak, but the opposite was true? As a matter of fact, energetically, employees see and feel weakness when they don’t see emotion. 

Express Your Emotions: More Impact. Greater Connection.

Fast forward to present day and several months of self-discovery later, my client believes he can share his emotions, and the firm’s challenges, directly with employees. Essential behavior in order to model the firm’s values, safeguard its culture, guarantee a genuine connection with everyone in the office, and address the organization’s sustainability.

The more people express their emotions, the higher they are in “emotional intelligence,” and the more effective they will be in whatever they do.

So the next time you’re reluctant to share your emotions, for fear they will prevent you from doing your job effectively, or make you appear weak, remember that the opposite is actually true. When you have done the work to be able to recognize different feelings, to be with them as they come up , and to share them skillfully, expressing your emotions can be used to create even more impact and greater connection.

If you would like assistance identifying and challenging your limiting beliefs, and/or better recognizing your emotions and skillfully sharing them in the workplace, shoot me an email and we can talk.

Remmington Curtis, Executive Coach at Remm Executive Coaching

A former Chief of Staff, COO, and Wall Street professional turned executive coach, Remmington Curtis works with NYC and beyond’s best and brightest leaders to get to and stay at the top of their game, in a wild new world.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

What is Champion Leadership?

by Michael Brenner
Community//

5 Pillars of Outstanding Leadership

by Craig Ballantyne
Community//

‘I Feel Like a Fake’

by Paula Halewski

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.