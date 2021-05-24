What’s on Your Happiness List?

Recently, my family and I experienced the loss of a loved one. While we knew it was coming, we found ourselves in a major funk directly after his death. Each day was more of a slog than a celebration of life.

As a result, I made a simple pleasures list. These ideas helped me focus on the small beautiful things inside of each day. The way the breeze kissed my face. The look of mischief in my child’s eyes. The unique smell after it rained.

They were all small, but gave immeasurable joy.

And then, I thought, why stop there?! What about a happiness list? If I made a list of all of things that made me happy, would it be similar or completely different? It turns out it’s a little of both!

Here are 12 things that make me happy:

1. A Lazy Afternoon With Friends

There’s NOTHING like a glass of wine and a friend to catch up, dream, and vent together. It’s just good for the soul.

2. Alone Time

As a mom of three little ones, I’ve found that I REALLY love my quiet alone time. Meditation and sitting in nature bring me insane amounts of happiness.

3. Being Grateful

This one LITERALLY makes me a happier person. When I choose to focus on the good in life, there always seems to be more of it!

4. Working in Flow

The more I think about it, the more I realize that when I’m working on something I love to do and I see progress on that work, it really makes my heart expand.

5. Chocolate

Chocolate is both a simple pleasure for me and a source of ridiculous happiness.

6. Travel

While we haven’t done it lately (for obvious reasons), seeing a new place of beauty is one of the things that fills me with the most joy and love.

7. Watching My Child Read Harry Potter

Oddly specific, but seeing my child enjoy something that I did as a kid is a surprisingly sweet part of parenthood.

8. Snuggling on the sofa with a ridiculously fluffy blanket

It’s that feeling of comfort and coziness that you can’t get in any other spot.

9. Making A Dream List

Or a goal list, or a bucket list. It doesn’t matter too much, I just love to imagine and envision.

10. Getting a Massage

I have a small massager and beg my husband for shoulder rubs almost nightly. My favorite part of the chiropractor is the massage and if it weren’t so expensive, I’d get a professional massage as often as possible. I mean, the feeling you get is amazing.

11. Cuddling With My Husband

We have weird schedules (and kids), so when we do get the opportunity to snuggle, it brings a smile to my face every time.

12. Inspiration

Finally for this list, reading inspiring quotes, watching motivational videos, and reading books that uplift me, are a huge source of everyday joy.

Here’s a great example:

“Twenty years from now you will be more disappointed by the things that you didn’t do than by the ones you did do, so throw off the bowlines, sail away from safe harbor, catch the trade winds in your sails. Explore, Dream, Discover.” – Mark Twain

Don’t those inspirational words add to your happiness?!

In Conclusion

Just making the happiness list filled me with joy. And, in truth, I could have made it to 100 things pretty easily. What about you? Would these things be on your list, or would yours look completely different? I’d love to know! What makes you happy? What fills you with peace, joy, and inspiration?

Once you make the list, you’ll know what you need to add more of in your life. And before you know it, you’ll be living in happiness all the time.