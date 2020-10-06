Contributor Log In/Sign Up
What’s on the other side of Fear?

“Everything you’ve ever wanted is sitting on the other side of fear.”

Consider that for a moment: to get what you want, you just need to get past your fear. 

Fear is a powerful emotion. It often masquerades as a cloak of protection, keeping us from doing things that may cause us harm. Sooner or later, that caution and those fears that prevent you from getting hurt or put on the spot, stagnate you. 

I’ve heard most people saying that I’m not good enough , I’m not ready for this. Somewhere along the way, out of fear of ridicule or rejection, you started to tell yourself that it was okay not to go after what you wanted. You fill your head with negative stories that prevent you from stretching your wings.

Until you take responsibility for your own growth journey, everything will remain the same. To make positive change, you have to be willing to be vulnerable. A healthy curiosity is often the best educator, as it leads to new opportunities and experiences. It is hardest to admit what you most want in the world, and so very easy to settle for something short of that “risky” path. Lose the fear and guilt about going after what’s missing, and start to explore.

Fear holds most of us back, but if we really take the time to ask ourselves, “What’s on the other side of fear?”, we’ll realize there’s less to be scared of than we had thought!!

    Lipika Dua, Writer

